Equifax Introduces Instant Client Insights Solution For Social Services

ATLANTA, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced the availability of Instant Client Insights™ for Eligibility (ICI), a scalable and configurable technology solution delivering relevant, real-time data to support faster and more accurate social service benefit decisions. Designed to help government agencies that are juggling multiple benefit programs with differing eligibility requirements, the insights available through ICI can provide an enhanced view of the applicant, increase the speed of benefit application decisions, and help reduce improper payments.

ICI streamlines eligibility inquiries by delivering multiple data sets including employment, income, identity verification and residency information that are bundled to more reliably provide the insights needed to facilitate compliance with individual program requirements. With ICI, state agencies also may add the exclusive Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator module. This optional service can quickly flag applicant inquiry history across state or county lines, helping manage risk such as the potential of dual benefit participation. Additional modules can further assist with evaluating eligibility and improving decisions using property and asset verifications.

"As government agencies strive to improve service and efficiencies, we will continue to innovate and help streamline their effort using technology and data to create simpler pathways to respond and deliver benefits to eligible citizens," said Juan Cole, Vice President, Government Services at Equifax. "Instant Client Insights combines Equifax's unique data sources to provide an entirely new, automated process that helps agencies improve the timeliness and accuracy of their benefit decisions while improving the integrity of their programs."

ICI supports queries for several state government benefit programs, including SNAP, Medicaid and TANF, with information supplied from multiple Equifax datasets and is available to all 50 states and the US jurisdictions of Guam, Puerto Rico, Washington, DC and the United States Virgin Islands.

