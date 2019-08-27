Equifax Launches Core Credit™

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today launched Core Credit™, a product that enables consumers to receive their free Equifax credit report and free VantageScore® 3.0 credit score based on Equifax data each month. Core Credit is available to eligible U.S. consumers through myEquifax, an online portal initially launched in September 2018.

"The feedback we continue to receive from consumers is they want the ability to conveniently access their Equifax credit report and credit scores – for free," said Dann Adams, President of Equifax Global Consumer Solutions. "Not only have we made that possible with Core Credit, but we've made access to this product easy by including it within myEquifax, which enables consumers to manage various credit report services – on their own time."

Consumers age 18 and older can create a myEquifax account by visiting myequifax.com. After creating a myEquifax account, consumers can:

Manage a security freeze and fraud alerts

File a dispute

Opt into Core Credit to receive their free monthly Equifax credit report and their free monthly VantageScore 3.0 credit score.

"Being able to provide consumers with a frictionless way to manage their Equifax security freeze and fraud alert – and get access to their credit reports and credit scores – is part of our overarching commitment we've made to become much more consumer friendly," added Adams.

No credit card is required for Core Credit, and when consumers enroll in Core Credit they will receive educational information from Equifax.

"We believe that offering a credit report and credit score isn't enough," said Adams. "Credit can be complicated, and that's why we're making sure that people who opt in to Core Credit have access to educational information about credit, credit reports, credit scores, and identity theft protection.

"Core Credit and the experiences we're creating within myEquifax is our way of ensuring that we're helping set consumers up for success – regardless of the financial goal they've set for themselves," Adams added.

Since its inception in September 2018, more than 1 million consumers have signed up for a myEquifax account.

