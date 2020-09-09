Equifax Names Andrea Lawson as Chief Talent and Diversity Officer

"We are committed to making Equifax an even more inclusive and diverse company across our culture and workforce and we are energized to have Andrea in this expanded role," said Equifax Chief Executive Officer, Mark W. Begor. "For a leading data, analytics and technology company, talent is critical to our continued success. It is more important than ever that we invest in our team to ensure we are recruiting, training, retaining and advancing a strong and diverse pipeline of talent."

Lawson previously served as Equifax's SVP, Global Talent Management, where she evolved Equifax's culture and employee engagement strategy through the activation and integration of refreshed organizational core values. She also established the Equifax Inclusion & Diversity strategy, laying out key priorities and roadmaps, including the launch of Equifax's Employee Network program to provide employees with support and community.

Prior to joining Equifax in October 2019, she was Vice President Talent Management, Diversity and HR Service Delivery at Cox Enterprises. Lawson has also held similar, global roles at NCR, Exide Technologies, and Newell Rubbermaid. A native of the United Kingdom, she has worked across a variety of cultures and geographies to build diverse and high-performing workforces.

"We are excited to have Andrea lead this critical area for us," said Equifax Chief Human Resources Officer, Carla Chaney. "We are on a journey at Equifax to support our next generation of leaders by furthering an inclusive and diverse work environment that welcomes unique perspectives and she's exactly the kind of leader to help lead the way."

