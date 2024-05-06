Equifax Names Chad Borton Executive Vice President and President of Workforce Solutions

Rudy Ploder to Retire After 20 Years of Distinguished Leadership

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the appointment of Chad Borton as Executive Vice President and President of Workforce Solutions. Borton, who most recently served as President of SoFi Bank and Executive Vice President of SoFi Lending, succeeds Rudy Ploder, who is retiring from Equifax following 20 years of distinguished leadership.

"Rudy leaves Workforce Solutions as our largest and fastest growing business – well-positioned for strong, above-market growth and continued New Product Innovation leveraging the Equifax Cloud™," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "This is an energizing time for the New Equifax, and Chad's broad financial services experience, proven executive leadership, customer focus, and regulatory depth will be a tremendous asset to the business. Workforce Solutions plays an important part in our long term growth strategy and I am confident in Chad's ability to execute against our EFX2026 strategic priorities."

Under Borton's leadership, SoFi Bank grew to more than $26 billion in assets and $21 billion in deposits. Prior to SoFi, Chad served as President of USAA Bank. He also held executive leadership positions at Fifth Third Bank and JPMorgan Chase, and served financial services clients during his tenure at McKinsey.

"I am energized to join the Equifax business, which has grown well beyond a traditional credit bureau in each of the markets it serves," said Borton. "I look forward to working with the Workforce Solutions team to build on the strong growth focus that Rudy has created and drive further leadership in people-driven, data-powered HR solutions. We are well positioned for strong future growth."

Borton served on active duty in the United States Army. He holds a B.S. in Business Economics and Public Policy from Indiana University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

