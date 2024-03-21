Equifax Releases 2023 Security Annual Report

Fourth Annual Report Highlights Company's Continued Security Leadership and Commitment to Collaboration in Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) today released its 2023 Security Annual Report , documenting the company's continued commitment to security leadership through constant adaptation and proactive protection. The fourth annual report outlines how Equifax increased efficiency, reduced friction and strengthened continuous controls governance across its internal security program, while also collaborating externally for the benefit of consumers, customers and other organizations.

"As we leverage our new Equifax Cloud™ capabilities, single data fabric, differentiated data and EFX.AI Artificial Intelligence capabilities to drive new product innovation for customers and consumers, trusted data stewardship, enabled by strong cybersecurity, is more important than ever," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "We are committed to being an industry leader in cybersecurity and continue to prioritize communication, collaboration, and transparency, helping shape the future of cybersecurity to strongly protect our organization, while simultaneously moving the whole industry forward."

Over the past year, Equifax kicked off its journey to passwordless logins; developed an assessment process for state compliance frameworks; enhanced its employee security scorecards; established quantifiable and continuous security risk scoring; and reduced times for threat hunt analysis, security operations center responses and data loss prevention support ticket processing.

"The ingenuity, speed and variety of cyber attacks staged in the last year — ranging from rudimentary to sophisticated — underscore the scope and scale of the fight we're in as cyber defenders," said Jamil Farshchi, Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Equifax. "We're winning that fight through our commitment to constant improvement and quick adaptation."

The maturity of the Equifax cybersecurity program, which represents how well an organization can adapt to cyber threats and manage risk over time, increased again in 2023, outperforming all major industry benchmarks for a fourth consecutive year, according to a leading global research and advisory firm. Additionally, a leading cybersecurity reporting service found the security posture of Equifax — which reflects an organization's readiness and ability to identify, respond to and recover from security threats and risks — continues to exceed Technology and Financial Services industry averages.

The Report also highlights how Equifax expanded its external collaboration, making the company's cybersecurity practices available for the benefit of other organizations, including:

Partnering with the Costa Rican National Training Institute and Ministry of Technology to launch a free nationwide cybersecurity awareness course.





Open-sourcing the Equifax security and privacy controls framework , which has since been accessed by more than 7,000 users in 95 countries.





, which has since been accessed by more than 7,000 users in 95 countries. Helping the security compliance community minimize efforts and costs by sharing patterns that simplify compliance for systems regulated by Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

To view the full 2023 Security Annual Report, please visit Equifax.com.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Ben Lord for Equifax

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.