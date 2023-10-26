Equifax to Expand I-9 Anywhere® with New Virtual Option

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 07:45 ET

Virtual Capability Will Help Employers More Easily Onboard Remote Workers Amidst New DHS Regulations 

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) is addressing the growing demand for flexible, remote onboarding services by offering a virtual component of its award-winning I-9 Anywhere® solution. This enhancement will make it easier for eligible employers to streamline their onboarding processes and enhance new hire experiences. The new capability will align with the recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announcement enabling employers who participate in E-Verify and are in good standing to have the option to conduct Form I-9 verification electronically and with a live video call interaction.

As employers navigate the changing regulatory landscape, many are seeking new solutions and processes that provide an additional degree of flexibility. The new I-9 Anywhere virtual component will offer employers a fully outsourced I-9 solution – regardless of where their new hires are located.

"The new I-9 Anywhere virtual option is one more way we are helping businesses simplify complex HR processes," said Lisa Chall, Vice President of Onboarding & Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "We're helping employers offer their new hires an easier, mobile-first onboarding experience that supports today's workforce."

The virtual option will complement the existing I-9 Anywhere in-person process. It will provide employers who participate in E-Verify and are in good standing with the flexibility to have the new hire schedule an in-person appointment at an I-9 Anywhere location or through a video call in order to complete the necessary employment documentation.

Equifax Workforce Solutions expects to launch the new I-9 Anywhere virtual option prior to the end of the year, and remains committed to driving innovation and expanding its leading onboarding solution suite. To learn more about I-9 Anywhere, I-9 HQ, or other onboarding resources, visit our website.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Daniel Jenkins for Equifax
[email protected]

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Also from this source

Equifax Third Quarter Results Show Strong Execution Towards Strategic Priorities In Challenging Mortgage Market

Equifax Third Quarter Results Show Strong Execution Towards Strategic Priorities In Challenging Mortgage Market

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third quarter 2023 revenue of $1.319 billion up 6%...
Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results

Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results

Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 in a release to be issued on October 18 after ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.