Equifax to Meet with Investors in Europe

Dodge and Burns will meet with investors on:

Wednesday, May 9th and Thursday, May 10th in London

and in Friday, May 11th in Edinburgh

in Monday, May 14th in Stockholm

in Tuesday, May 15th in Paris

in Thursday, May 17th in Geneva and Frankfurt

Begor and Gamble will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference in London on Wednesday, May 16th.

Begor, Gamble, Dodge, and Burns will discuss the company's first quarter 2018 performance as well as the strategic outlook for 2018.

An archive of the presentation is available at investor.equifax.com.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,400 employees worldwide.

