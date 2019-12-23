Equifax To Offer Six Free Credit Reports

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced the offering of six free Equifax credit reports for US consumers.

These free Equifax credit reports will be available during any twelve-month period for seven years without any charge.

Consumers can get access to their reports online through myEquifax by clicking here or they can also contact Equifax by phone at 1-866-349-5191 or by mail at the following address:

Equifax Information Services LLC, P.O. Box 740241, Atlanta, GA 30374-0241.

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

