Equifax to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City; Meet with Investors in Boston

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

09:00 ET

ATLANTA, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE:   EFX) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Begor and Chief Financial Officer John Gamble will be presenting at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 5th. Jeff Dodge and Trevor Burns of Investor Relations will be attending as well. They will also be meeting with investors in Boston on Wednesday, June 6th.  

Begor, Gamble, Dodge, and Burns will discuss the company's first quarter 2018 performance as well as the strategic outlook for 2018.

An archive of the presentation is available at investor.equifax.com.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global information solutions company that uses unique data, innovative analytics, technology and industry expertise to power organizations and individuals around the world by transforming knowledge into insights that help make more informed business and personal decisions.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs 10,400 employees worldwide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION 
1550 Peachtree Street, NE 
Atlanta, Georgia 30309

Marisa Salcines 
Media Relations 
770-752-2574 
Marisa.Salcines@equifax.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-to-present-at-the-baird-2018-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-in-new-york-city-meet-with-investors-in-boston-300657320.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equifax.com

Also from this source

May 25, 2018, 16:05 ET Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media &...

May 23, 2018, 08:17 ET Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Equifax to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City; Meet with Investors in Boston

News provided by

Equifax Inc.

09:00 ET