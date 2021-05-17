Equifax Workforce Solutions Set To Deliver Accelerated Manual Verification Services

ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Workforce Solutions is deploying several new initiatives designed to accelerate its manual verification solutions which complement the services provided by The Work Number Ⓡ database . Timely verifications of consumer income and employment are at the heart of most credit, employment and social service benefit decisions. In addition to streamlined service, new express options will help deliver market-leading turnaround time for manual verifications.

"With more than 25 years of experience completing verifications, we've built up quite a bit of expertise," said Scott Maxfield, Vice President of Operations at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "We have the advantage of our cloud-native infrastructure, and have made additional investments in our teams here in the U.S., as well as our processes and technology to further accelerate the completion of manual verification requests for employment and income - in some cases within a single business day."

The Work Number database from Equifax is the largest commercial digital resource for income and employment verifications with nearly two thirds of the U.S. non-farm payroll and relationships with more than one million contributing employers. In addition, on average, nearly 6,000 manual verification of income and employment requests are being fulfilled by Equifax Workforce Solutions teams every day. With the accelerated manual services complementing the real-time digital verifications, Equifax Workforce Solutions aims to provide the broadest and most efficient employment and income verification coverage available.

"Our verification services have always been comprehensive," continued Maxfield. "If the needed data is not on the instant database, our manual teams are able to step in and complete the request faster than ever before."

