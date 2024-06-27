EquiFi Announces Mortgage Industry Veteran Paul Giangrande Joins as Corporate EVP and President of EquiFi Mortgage Division

Former President of AmeriCash Mortgage, Giangrande Oversaw

300+ Employees Closing More Than $18 Billion in Home Loans

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiFi Corporation, a premier provider of shared equity home financing solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Giangrande as corporate executive vice president and president of the EquiFi Mortgage Division. Giangrande brings more than 30 years of financial service and mortgage industry experience, specializing in direct-to-consumer loan originations, portfolio retention, call center management, sales and marketing, and lead acquisition.

"Paul brings a distinguished reputation in the mortgage industry with an uncanny sense of distribution. We are honored to have him lead our expanding mortgage financing efforts," said David Shapiro, CEO and founder, EquiFi. "His impressive industry acumen and established mortgage credentials add significant strength and valuable perspective to our management team."

As president of EquiFi's Mortgage Division, Giangrande's initial focus will be the strategic scaling of EquiFi state licenses required to meet current and future market opportunities and negotiating wholesale brokerage agreements with mortgage companies interested in EquiFi's EFI home equity investment (HEI) contract and other innovative home financing solutions currently under development. Giangrande will also be responsible for developing and implementing EquiFi's marketing strategy and distribution processes.

"EquiFi is a company unlike any other in our business, offering homebuyers and homeowners the ability to utilize equity financing in a home to help achieve their financial objectives," said Giangrande. "Every consumer deserves to work with a trusted advisor when financing their homes, and I am excited to join EquiFi to help change this industry for the better."

About EquiFi

EquiFi Corporation is a specialty finance company with a mission to transform the way consumers create and manage wealth starting with their most important asset – their home. EquiFi delivers its products through mortgage and financial services providers. Its unique suite of home financing products, including equity-based financing products, disrupts traditional home financing. Organized as a for-profit Public Benefit Corporation, EquiFi is committed to fairness across its entire ecosystem. For more information, visit www.equifi.com or reach out to [email protected].

SOURCE EquiFi Corporation