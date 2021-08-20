Equifund Announces Regulation Crowdfunding Offering for Durango Gold Corp.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund CFP (https://equifund.com), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investing opportunities, announces a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Durango Gold Corp, a pre-IPO gold exploration company searching for the next world-class deposit in the Sierra Madre Occidental.

To learn more go to: https://equifund.com/durangogold

"We're very excited to be working with Durango Gold on its Reg-CF offering," said Equifund's CEO Jordan Gillissie. "We see a lot of potential for young mining companies to use Reg-CF as a viable means to raise capital early on, and Durango is lighting a torch for others to follow."

Durango Gold has acquired rights to the 14,000-acre Claudia Project in the Sierra Madre region of western Mexico. The property contains workings of at least 9 small historical mines of unrecorded and likely small production that were operated and abandoned in the early 1990s. Durango has begun exploring the property and plans to undertake a large-scale program in the coming months. This will include approximately 15,000 feet of diamond-core drilling.

"This innovative form of financing has never been tested in the mining space before and to our knowledge, Durango Gold Corp is the first mining company to conduct a Reg-CF capital raise," said Fernando Berdegue, CEO of Durango Gold. "We see this as a strong and responsible way to allow a greater audience of investors participate in the growth of our company at an early stage. We are thrilled to work with Equifund to help make this happen."

To date, Durango Gold has been financed by management, insiders, and private common stock placements. The company aims to conduct an Initial Public Offering ("IPO") in the United States public markets in the next 12 months.

To learn more about the terms of the offering, review offering documents and execute an investment, please visit: https://equifund.com/durangogold/

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

