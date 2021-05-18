Equifund Announces Regulation Crowdfunding Offering for Kleiner Device Labs

WILMINGTON, Del., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund (https://equifund.com), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investing opportunities, is launching a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Kleiner Device Labs, a company developing patented devices to improve the outcomes of spinal surgery and help them be less painful and less expensive.

"We're excited to announce the launch of a Reg-CF offering for Kleiner Device Labs," said Jordan Gillissie, CEO of Equifund. "Kleiner has patented several devices that help reduce the risks – and improve the results – of highly sensitive spinal surgeries. We're very proud Kleiner chose Equifund to be the exclusive portal for its offering and are excited to give the public a chance to invest in this company at an early stage."

Kleiner Device Labs' holds 23 U.S. patents protecting its tools and technologies. The company has developed two of the primary pieces of equipment and implants available for use in the spine. Its KG1 bone graft delivery tool increases the delivery of bone graft material by over 40% and is currently being used in surgery centers across the country. Its new KG2 system is in development and has the potential to greatly simplify the bone graft delivery method while reducing the potential for operative complications and improving patient outcomes.

"Back pain is something millions of people live with every day. The problem is that current surgical methods to relieve pain are complicated, risky, and invasive," said Kleiner Device Labs Founder and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Kleiner. "Our patented technology greatly improves the surgical procedure for spinal fusion. We transform what is normally a complex, multi-step process into a simpler, single-step process that is minimally invasive with lower risk to the patient at a lower cost. Our system allows a good spinal surgeon to be even better."

It's estimated surgeons perform over 400,000 instrumented spinal fusions every year in the United States. By 2026, the spinal fusion device market is expected to hit $13.85 billion.

"We are in the business of reducing pain," said Dr. Kleiner. "We believe our technology has the potential to revolutionize the spinal fusion market and become industry standard in the coming years."

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund website are only suitable for investors who are familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these types of offerings are not publicly traded and are intended for investors who do not have a need for a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund offering page. It provides more information about the company; the terms of the securities being offered and the risks and other considerations relating to a purchase of these securities.

