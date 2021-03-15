Equifund Maxes Out Drop Delivery Offering

WILMINGTON, Del., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund (https://equifund.com), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage opportunities, announces it has successfully completed a Regulation Crowdfunding offering for Drop Technologies (d.b.a. Drop Delivery).

"We're very proud to have maxed out a Reg-CF offering for Drop Delivery," said Jordan Gillissie, CEO of Equifund. "Investor interest was very strong and this was the fastest offering to hit $1 million on our platform. We see this as a great indicator for the success of future raises."

Equifund connects both accredited and unaccredited investors with early-stage investment opportunities in private companies operating across a variety of industries including fintech, biotech, food & beverage, consumer services, and natural resources.

Drop Delivery is the cannabis industry's only all-in-one compliant delivery management software platform. It offers advanced technology that business owners can use to manage inventory, dispatch and driver logistics, marketing tools, and digital loyalty programs, and provides them with their own white-label, e-commerce mobile app. Drop Delivery empowers cannabis businesses to launch their own delivery services within hours. More information on the company is available at https://www.dropdelivery.com .

"Working with Equifund was the right decision," said Vanessa Gabriel, CEO and co-founder of Drop Delivery. "We're thrilled with the success of this raise and are excited to welcome more than 1,000 new shareholders to our company."

Last year, Equifund accepted three Issuers including Drop Delivery to host Regulation Crowdfunding offerings on its platform. The company generated over $3 million in investor commitments for those offerings, making it one of the highest-grossing platforms on a per offering basis in the industry.

"We continue to grow every day. And with the new Reg-CF rules greatly increasing raise limits coming into effect in the coming days, we think 2021 will be the best year yet for the Equifund platform, its members, and the industry in general," says Gillissie.

For more information about how to invest in private market opportunities or raise capital from Equifund, please visit: https://equifund.com .

Media Contact

Jordan Gillissie

613-298-7742

[email protected]

SOURCE Equifund

Related Links

https://equifund.com

