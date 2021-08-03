Equifund Raises Over $1 Million For Another Reg-CF Offering

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifund (https://equifund.com), a private market investment platform that delivers vetted, early-stage investing opportunities, announces it successfully closed a Reg-CF offering for New World Savings, Inc. (d.b.a. "Guac") with more than $1 million raised.

"This is the third Reg-CF offering we've closed this year that we have raised over $1 million for," said Equifund CEO Jordan Gillissie. "We're very pleased to have helped the team at Guac successfully max-out their raise and wish them a very successful future."

Guac is a lifestyle banking app for millennials that helps achieve short-term savings goals. It combines percentage-based micro-savings technology with a built-in experience marketplace for users to save and book travel, events, and more, all in one place. It is a complete "save and spend" solution for the millennial market.

"Working with Equifund has been a great experience," said Scott Armstrong, President of Guac. "We're thankful to have maxed out our Reg-CF and are looking forward to putting those funds to work and growing our company."

Equifund connects both accredited and unaccredited investors with early-stage investment opportunities in private companies operating across a variety of industries including fintech, biotech, food & beverage, consumer services, and natural resources.

"We're one of the few investor-first platforms out there. We purposefully choose to work with only a handful of issuers at a time and this selectiveness is translating into a much higher success rate for everyone involved," says Gillissie. "We look forward to building on our momentum with new offerings in the near future."

For more information about how to invest in private market opportunities or to raise capital with Equifund, please visit: https://equifund.com.

Important Notice About Investing in Regulation CF Offerings

Investments on the Equifund website are only suitable for investors familiar with and willing to accept the high risk associated with Regulation CF Offerings. Securities sold through these offerings are not publicly traded and intended for investors who do not need a liquid investment. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been thoroughly tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF offerings requires high-risk tolerance, low liquidity concerns, and long-term commitments. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment.

You should read the Form C offering statement appearing on the Equifund offering page. It provides more information about the company, the terms of the securities being offered, and the risks and other considerations relating to the purchase of these securities.

