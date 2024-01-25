EQUII Announces Partnership with Bridor to Revolutionize Artisanal Bakery with Complete Protein Baked Goods

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUII , the pioneering complete protein foodtech transforming the nutritional value of bread, has today announced its partnership with Bridor , the North American leader in high-quality bakery products, to bring the next generation of baked goods with higher protein and improved nutrition to the North American artisanal bakery category. Together, with their respective cutting-edge fermentation technology and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, they aim to cater to changing consumer preferences and dietary trends by creating health-forward protein breads and a variety of indulgent bakery products.

Starting in Spring 2024, breads featuring EQUII's Complete Protein Blend will be available to Bridor's broad spectrum of tens of thousands of foodservice industry clients across North America, who include hotel groups, restaurants, bars, c-stores, in store bakeries, retailers, coffee shops, airlines, cruise lines, retirement homes, hospitals, army base, schools and more. The initial launch focuses on three key products that Bridor will develop and bake using EQUII's blend, which are:

Artisanal dinner rolls (40g)

Ciabatta sandwich carriers (105g)

Bread loaves (500g)

The EQUII partnership with Bridor stands out as a pioneering initiative in the commercial bakery space, reshaping perceptions of what bread and baked products can offer in terms of health and sustainability. This industry-first exploration involves crafting nutritional bakery items with higher protein and dietary fiber content, 30% to 40% reduced net carbs*, and aligned with the growing demand for healthier and more transparent food options.

*Than other leading brands (based on 50 grams)

"We are proud to dive into this new collaboration, which merges the best of three worlds: nutrition science, traditional bakery, and industrial excellence. And we believe that innovation is a true mix of passion and vision that Sebastien Canonne and Baljit

Ghotra together with Equii and Bridor teams made possible" highlights Eric de Saint Lager, CEO of Bridor North America.

"Bridor has always deployed tremendous efforts in bringing healthier food for the pleasure of our taste buds, in the full inspiration of traditional bakery, and that's why we believe so much in the future of our Equii-inside new creations like the ones put on market today" says Claudine Laberge, VP R&D of Bridor North América.

Beyond its proprietary baking mixes, EQUII brings research and development expertise to optimize product development and quality at Bridor's manufacturing facilities. The collaboration will also extend to include some of EQUII's other food service product offerings in the sliced bread category to Bridor's catalog, such as their thin slice bread in Classic Wheat and Multi-Grain varieties.

"My goal is to make the healthiest and tastiest food product innovations available to all. Nutritious has to be delicious," said EQUII co-founder Chef Sebastién Canonne. "Mission accomplished with Bridor's EQUII bread line, the perfect cross of nutritional science and enjoyable chef-crafted food products."

The partnership is also an alignment of EQUII and Bridor's goals of making sustainable nutrition more accessible through promoting complete protein and plant-based alternatives in the market. "I believe that true innovation flourishes at the intersection of passion, expertise and collaboration. Our partnership with Bridor is a testament to our shared commitment to reshape the future of bakery, where health and sustainability seamlessly blend with delicious taste," shared EQUII co-founder Baljit Ghotra. "Together, we knead the dough of innovation, crafting a recipe for success that will nourish not only our bodies but also our planet. This partnership is our rising loaf of promise to consumers seeking a healthier, more sustainable, and delectable tomorrow."

By meeting the high standards of Bridor's production workshops, EQUII products deliver exceptional nutritional value and taste for mainstream baking applications, contributing to a positive shift in everyday foods. The collaboration emphasizes awareness and education on nutrition and complete protein, maximizing consumer value through informed food choices. EQUII co-founder Monica Bhatia elaborated, "Our partnership with Bridor is a significant step forward in our journey of delivering delicious nutrition in our daily lives, through foods we buy in supermarkets and beyond, and that we enjoy with our families."

For more information on EQUII's higher complete protein products, please visit EQUII.com .

About EQUII:

EQUII is a trailblazing brand on a mission to redefine what we expect from our staple foods. We believe that nutrition and taste can coexist harmoniously. Founded in 2021 by accomplished food scientists Monica Bhatia Ph.D and Baljit Ghotra Ph.D along with Chef Sebastien Canonne, M.O.F, EQUII's products are designed to provide exceptional nutrition without compromising on flavor, making them a delicious choice for health conscious individuals and those seeking balanced nutrition. For more information, visit www.equii.com .

About Bridor:

Bridor is a worldwide leader in the frozen bakery industry, developing and manufacturing high-quality breads and pastries. Since its creation in 1984, Bridor has always been driven by a passion for baking. Imagining and producing delicious recipes by showcasing a diversity of flavors that are truly unique is at the heart of their

daily efforts. Combining large-scale manufacturing strength with the virtuosity of bakery expertise for uncompromising quality and taste is what they are known for. Bridor's facilities in North America and France provide an impressive production capacity to meet its customers' demands. Continuous investments into their facilities combined with excellence in their ingredients and supply chain, enable them to constantly grow together with their customers.

