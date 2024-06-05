EQUII Complete Protein Breads Now Available at 88 Hy-Vee Stores Across the Midwest

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUII, the complete protein foodtech startup transforming the nutritional value of flour, announces today its largest retail expansion to date with the launch of its Complete Protein Balance Bread in 88 Hy-Vee grocery stores across eight Midwestern states. This significant move brings EQUII's total retail presence to nearly 120 stores, marking a substantial growth in the company's distribution network.

EQUII's Balance Bread (formerly "+Fiber"), available in Classic Wheat and Multigrain flavors, can now be found in the frozen section of Hy-Vee stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska, and Wisconsin. This expansion underscores an increasing demand for more nutritious alternatives in the staple foods category.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hy-Vee to bring our Complete Protein Balance Bread to households across the Midwest and reshape perceptions of what bread and daily staples can offer in terms of health and sustainability," says Monica Bhatia, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII.

EQUII's Balance Bread serves 8 grams of complete protein with 3-4 grams of fiber per slice and is designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate more protein into their diets through delicious and nutritious food.

"Our Balance Breads have the most comprehensive nutritional profile of any bread on the market, providing 13% Daily Value of Protein, 14% Daily Value of Fiber and 45% less net carbs in one slice," says Baljit Ghotra, co-founder and co-CEO of EQUII. "We are proud to stand out in a category traditionally dominated by carbohydrate-heavy options."

Along with its growing retail presence in Northern California, EQUII's strategic collaboration with Hy-Vee Supermarkets, an employee-owned chain with 280 locations across the Midwest, marks another milestone showcasing the company's dedication to creating healthy and better-for-you pantry staples, while ensuring a more sustainable way to access complete protein in our diets daily.

About EQUII:

EQUII is a trailblazing brand on a mission to redefine what we expect from our staple foods. We believe that nutrition and taste can coexist harmoniously. Founded in 2021 by accomplished food scientists Monica Bhatia, Ph.D and Baljit Ghotra, Ph.D, EQUII's products are designed to provide exceptional nutrition without compromising on flavor, making them a delicious choice for health-conscious individuals and those seeking balanced nutrition. For more information, visit www.equii.com.

