EQUII Unveils Revolutionary Complete Protein Bread With Great Taste at Expo East 2023

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUII , the innovative high complete protein and low carb bread company that delivers both unbeatable taste and elevates everyday essentials into a balanced diet, is launching its Plain and Multigrain Bread at Expo East 2023 in Philadelphia, September 20-23, 2023. These two new products, along with two other innovative tasty, high protein offerings, represents a significant leap forward in the quest for balanced nutrition without compromising taste.

EQUII breads are the epitome of innovation and nutrition, delivering unbeatable taste while transforming everyday essentials into health-conscious indulgences. EQUII's breads contain a remarkable 10 grams of complete protein per slice, setting them apart in the market as a complete protein source. Each slice contains all 9 essential amino acids in the correct ratio, which are essential for human well-being, but are typically found only in animal protein. This makes EQUII a game-changer for health-conscious consumers, athletes, and those on meat-restricted diets.

The complete protein advantage:

EQUII's classification as a complete protein source is a game changer. It provides consumers with a convenient and delicious way to meet their protein needs while ensuring they get all the essential amino acids their bodies need. Whether you're an athlete looking to fuel your performance or a health-conscious consumer looking for a nutritious option, EQUII has you covered.

EQUII believes that health-conscious choices should never come at the expense of taste. With EQUII's Plain and Multigrain Bread, consumers can have the best of both worlds–nutrition and flavor that will delight your taste buds. It's designed for those who value their well-being as much as their culinary experience.

In addition to the Plain and Multigrain Bread, EQUII is introducing 2 other exciting products that will be available for pre-order on its website . EQUII is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of nutrition and taste, and we can't wait for you to experience these exciting new offerings.

EQUII will be showcasing its breads at Booth #1437 at Philadelphia's Expo East 2023, where attendees are welcome to sample a variety of EQUII's breads as well as meet its founders, accomplished food scientists Monica Bhatia Ph.D. and Baljit Ghotra Ph.D., and renowned chef Sebastien Canonne, M.O.F.

EQUII's breads are currently available for purchase through their website as well as on Amazon , with a further retail footprint coming soon.

To learn more about EQUII and its innovative products, please visit www.equii.com.

About EQUII:

EQUII is a trailblazing brand on a mission to redefine what we expect from our staple foods. We believe that nutrition and taste can coexist harmoniously. Founded in 2021 by accomplished food scientists Monica Bhatia Ph.D and Baljit Ghotra Ph.D along with Chef Sebastien Canonne, M.O.F, EQUII's products are designed to provide exceptional nutrition without compromising on flavor, making them a delicious choice for health-conscious individuals and those seeking balanced nutrition. For more information, visit www.equii.com.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact Khloé Lewis at

