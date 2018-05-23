ZURICH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EQUIIS Technologies AG, a leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, has announced the availability of secure audio and video messaging as part of its EQUIIS Secure Collaboration Platform. The EQUIIS enterprise app offers organisations a more secure mobile communications platform than alternative solutions as it offers the most advanced control and management capabilities on the market.

EQUIIS Adds New Secure Audio and Video Messaging to its Enterprise Mobile Communication Platform

Businesses are increasingly demanding the ability to exchange secure video and audio content while their executives are travelling. These new secure audio and video messaging upgrades have been incorporated into the existing EQUIIS mobile platform, a result of ongoing discussions with C-Suite users, who, along with their staff, want to be able to send secure voice and video messages from the EQUIIS mobile application while on the move. These new features allow this, and at the same time provide a more personal method of communicating with colleagues and clients.

The EQUIIS enterprise mobile solution gives organisations both flexibility and full control of their communications whilst remaining secure. Although many encrypted communications solutions use encryption alone, EQUIIS believes that real security is a combination of encryption and control. Businesses need to have the ability to manage how their communication metadata is stored, an important function that is non-existent in other messaging apps. This is critical across sectors, but especially for communications compliance in the regulated industries, such as in financial services, legal, healthcare and public sector.

Immanuel Patzschke, Chief Technology Officer, EQUIIS, commented, "EQUIIS works with many large organisations across the globe ranging from oil and gas companies, law firms, financial institutions and other enterprise clients. Senior executives in these businesses travel frequently and want to be able to send voice notes on the move via the EQUIIS enterprise platform as they are accustomed to doing through consumer applications. Incorporating these new features into the EQUIIS product means that they can now communicate and collaborate via audio and video, while on the move, which increases productivity, at the same time having full confidence that their communications are secure. EQUIIS will continue to further develop the functionality of its platform as well as the depth of our security credentials."

Rob Bamforth, senior analyst, Quocirca, said: "In today's complex IT environment, information security and compliance remain major challenges, at a time when effective enterprise-wide mobile communication and collaboration continues to drive business productivity. Progressive organisations, often with many remote workers, are already embracing the challenge, and adopting enterprise level mobile open-source encryption technology that provides full control across all media formats, including text, audio and video."

EQUIIS' secure audio and video messaging capability is available immediately for all iOS and Android users.

About EQUIIS

EQUIIS Technologies Switzerland AG was founded by a group of entrepreneurs and pioneers with a shared history working with some of the world's largest enterprises and telecommunication operators. We share a vision of bringing to market a cohesive, purpose built end to end secure enterprise communications platform with proven encryption technologies. EQUIIS is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, for more information visit www.equiis.com

