EquiLend Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, the global leader in technology, data, and analytics solutions for the securities finance industry, today announced the appointment of Rich Grossi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Grossi brings a wealth of experience in fintech, operational excellence, and strategic leadership, positioning EquiLend to accelerate its growth and innovation within the securities finance market.

"I'm honored to join EquiLend at such a pivotal time for both the company and the securities finance industry," Grossi stated. "EquiLend's unique technology platform and differentiated suite of solutions enable a level of transparency, automation, and efficiency that is unmatched in the market. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this foundation and help clients gain even more value from our solutions."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich as EquiLend's new CEO," said Ryan Harper, General Partner at WCAS, EquiLend's largest shareholder. "Rich's deep expertise in trading, treasury, and risk management software, along with his successful track record of leading and growing companies in the fintech space, make him the ideal leader to take EquiLend into its next phase of growth."

Most recently, Grossi served as the Chief Executive Officer of ION Corporates, a suite of trading, risk management, and workflow automation solutions. During his tenure, he led ION to become the leader in treasury and commodity management, consolidating several acquisitions, innovating the product suite, and delivering growth for the business across their expansive customer base of corporations, banks, and financial institutions.

Prior to leading ION Corporates, Grossi held various leadership positions at OpenLink, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Executive Vice President of Global Operations. His seamless transition across these leadership roles throughout his career highlights his unique blend of product, operational, and financial experience, along with his customer-centric philosophy—all of which will be key assets as EquiLend continues to expand its market presence.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Rich join the EquiLend team," said Paul Nigrelli, Chief Financial Officer at EquiLend. "His deep product expertise and customer-focused mindset will be transformative for EquiLend as we drive further automation of the securities finance industry. Rich's experience and leadership will enable us to build on our more than 20-year legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine market efficiency and connectivity."

With the backing of WCAS and its strategic shareholders—including Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, National Bank of Canada, State Street, and UBS—EquiLend is positioned to accelerate its growth and enhance its suite of technology solutions. Grossi's appointment signals EquiLend's commitment to scaling its business and delivering even greater value to its clients.

