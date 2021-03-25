Equine Amnio Solutions Signs Exclusive Agreement For Distribution Of RenoVō®, A Next-Generation Equine Regenerative Product

ARGYLE, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation equine regenerative products, announced today that Covetrus, a global leader in animal-health technology and services, will be the exclusive distributor of the RenoVō® equine allograft throughout the United States.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues intended for equine use. Amniotic birth tissues are rich sources of bioactive factors involved in tissue regeneration with reported anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-fibrotic properties.

RenoVō® is uniquely processed through a proprietary process to optimize protein retention and stability. The product is supplied in volumes of 1.5 cc, 3.0 cc and 5.0 cc and is maintained frozen before use to preserve beneficial proteins which may not survive desiccation procedures common to industry. Compelling clinical evidence has established the product as a safe and efficacious option for the equine practitioner and RenoVō® continues to enjoy rapid adoption among veterinarians and owners as an alternative to autologous and other therapies.

EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Grant D. Senner, MD, DABRM and Equus Innovations' Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are extremely excited to partner with Covetrus to expand the distribution and clinical use of RenoVō®. Our mission has always been to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. Covetrus is the ideal partner to help us establish RenoVō® as a new standard of care for the equine practitioner."

RenoVō® is a Registered Trademark of Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC.

