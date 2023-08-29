Equine healthcare market to grow by USD 513.83 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rising incidence of zoonotic diseases is notably driving the growth of the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The equine healthcare market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 513.83 million, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. The key drivers include:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Equine Healthcare Market 2023-2027

The rising incidences of zoonotic diseases are the key factor driving the growth of the equine healthcare market.

Zoonoses can be transmitted by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi through direct contact, indirect contact, by vectors such as mosquitoes and food.

Children under five years of age, adults over sixty-five years of age, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of serious zoonotic disease.

The concept of healthcare is gaining popularity all over the world. This includes regular examination of animals such as horses to determine vaccines, diet, dental care, prevention of various infectious diseases, and assessment of risk factors.

As a result, the increasing incidence of animal-to-human disease has raised the need for equine health care to prevent the spread of disease between animals and humans. Hence, these factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

The equine healthcare market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Alltech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central Garden and Pet Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Equine Products UK LTD., Esaote Spa, Forte Healthcare Ltd., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Jacks Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Merck KGaA, Peak Equine Health, Scone Equine Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Zoetis Inc., and Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Download a Sample Report

Equine Healthcare Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by product (Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The market share growth by the pharmaceuticals segment will be significant during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Equine Healthcare Market - Market Dynamics

Leading Trend - The adoption of new technologies is the key trend shaping the growth of the equine healthcare market.

Significant Challenge - The limited availability of skilled professionals and specialized services is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global equine healthcare market.

Equine Healthcare Market - Regional Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

What are the key data covered in this Equine Healthcare Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the equine healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the equine healthcare market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the equine healthcare market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of equine healthcare market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The antithrombotic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 23,199.94 million. Furthermore, this antithrombotic drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by route of administration (oral and injectable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing prevalence of coagulation disorders is notably driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The Germany pharmaceuticals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 21.44 billion. Furthermore, this pharmaceuticals market report in Germany extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (pharmacy and clinic), and type (prescription and non-prescription). The high investment in the pharmaceutical industry is notably driving market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio