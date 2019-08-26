Equinix and VMware Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Hybrid Cloud Transformations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced an expanded partnership with VMware to support VMware Cloud on Dell EMC on Platform Equinix®.

The digital transformation landscape has never been more complex. Enterprises must focus on ensuring the availability, performance, security and reliability of a massive set of applications while operating in a cost-effective and scalable manner. To meet these evolving needs, Equinix and VMware are teaming together to develop solutions to help enterprises accelerate hybrid cloud transformations based on VMware Cloud on Dell EMC within Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers.

As a fully managed cloud service, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC combines public cloud simplicity, agility and economics with the security, control and performance of on-premises infrastructure. With the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™) interconnection service on Platform Equinix, enterprises can now take advantage of private and secure multicloud connectivity, and quickly deploy hybrid cloud infrastructures. By also tapping into the power of rich digital ecosystems located at Equinix, enterprises can further unlock value as they gain access to potentially thousands of new global partners they can interconnect with via ECX Fabric.

Highlights/Key Facts

Through the expanded partnership, VMware will support Equinix as a global colocation provider for VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, combining industry-leading systems and storage with forward-thinking innovation in hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Equinix and VMware have been working together since 2013 to enable hybrid cloud infrastructures, helping Global 2000 enterprises address the increasing volume and complexity of application workloads and data. This expanded collaboration will further help customers simplify complex hybrid multicloud deployments, and accelerate their digital transformation in public cloud and edge deployments.

To enable hybrid cloud deployments for enterprises using AWS Direct Connect, Equinix teamed with VMware in August 2018 to offer private connectivity to VMware Cloud on AWS via AWS Direct Connect at Equinix IBX data centers globally.

to offer private connectivity to VMware Cloud on AWS via AWS Direct Connect at Equinix IBX data centers globally. ECX Fabric is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that helps meet the digital transformation needs of enterprises today by allowing any business to connect between its own distributed infrastructure and any other company's distributed infrastructure, including the world's largest cloud providers, on Platform Equinix.

Direct and private connectivity to strategic cloud service providers is essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for localized digital services at the edge. According to the Global Interconnection Index (GXI) Volume 2, a market study published by Equinix, interconnection between enterprises and cloud and IT providers is projected to grow 98% per annum through 2021, supporting businesses building out new digital services and migrating existing workloads to third-party cloud platforms.

Quotes

Rick Villars , Research Vice President, Datacenter & Cloud, IDC

"Digital businesses require IT transformation, and a complete end-to-end workload modernization plan that enables full automation and continuous optimization of applications. Shifting to an interconnected, hybrid cloud model that enables optimal placement and easy movement of workloads across multiple shared and dedicated cloud environments based on latency, resiliency and data security requirements is the critical first step in this transformation. Solutions like VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, integrated with the Equinix interconnection platform, provide businesses with a well-connected, hybrid cloud-ready foundation to quickly address the increasing complexity and volume of applications in a digital world."

Pat Gelsinger , CEO, VMware

"The industry's rapid adoption of hybrid cloud architectures for enterprise IT infrastructure is enabling higher levels of agility, security and availability than ever before. Equinix and VMware have been partners for several years, serving a majority of Global 2000 joint customers. Our newly expanded partnership will enable our mutual customers to gain the benefit of the Equinix enterprise capabilities and the world-class VMware Cloud on Dell EMC solution. We are thrilled to be working with Equinix to offer hybrid cloud solutions that accelerate our customers' digital transformation."

Charles Meyers , CEO, Equinix

"By working together to offer hybrid cloud services, Equinix and VMware look forward to delivering the digital foundation for enterprise transformations in a cloud-first world. Together with VMware, we are reinventing hybrid cloud infrastructures based on the breakthrough VMware Cloud on Dell EMC service to deliver against today's security, performance and availability requirements. Customers will soon be able to combine VMware's world-class compute, storage and networking technology with the strength of our global interconnection platform – making hybrid multicloud a reality for digital businesses."

