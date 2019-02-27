Equinix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.08 Billion of Common Stock

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,596,153 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $416.00 per share. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are offered by Equinix. In addition, Equinix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 389,422 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on March 4, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Equinix intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding for its currently planned IBX data center expansion projects.

Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering, Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch, MUFG and RBC Capital Markets are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. HSBC, ING, Mizuho Securities, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BNP PARIBAS, BTIG, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Scotiabank, SMBC and EA Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The shares described above are being offered by Equinix only pursuant to an effective registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. The preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about Equinix and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (800) 831- 9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by phone at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by phone at (866) 471-2526.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most interconnected data centers. In 52 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Equinix's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the offering and the receipt and use of the proceeds from the offering. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including investor demand, market conditions, customary closing conditions and other factors. In particular, there can be no assurance that Equinix will complete the offering. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Equinix and its results is included in Equinix's filings with the SEC. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

