Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the tax treatment for all 2019 distributions on its common stock.

























Form 1099 Form 1099 Form 1099 Form 1099

















Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution (per share) Box 1a

Ordinary Taxable Dividend (per share) Box 1b Qualified Taxable Dividend (per share) Box 3

Return of Capital (per share) Box 5 Section 199A Dividend (per share) Q1 2/27/2019 3/20/2019 $2.460000 $2.460000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.460000 Q2 5/22/2019 6/19/2019 $2.460000 $2.460000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.460000 Q3 8/21/2019 9/18/2019 $2.460000 $2.460000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.460000 Q4 11/20/2019 12/11/2019 $2.460000 $2.460000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $2.460000 Total



$9.840000 $9.840000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $9.840000

















This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2019, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

