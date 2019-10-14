Equinix Appoints Michael Montoya as Chief Information Security Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the appointment of Michael Montoya as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), further bolstering the company's commitment to security. In this role, Montoya is responsible for leading Equinix's global cybersecurity risk program. His responsibilities will include evolving the company's information security program and defining the company's future cybersecurity roadmap, enterprise risk management and compliance programs. Montoya will work closely with Equinix's product development, Operations, IT, compliance and business continuity teams to help ensure the company has a world-class approach to securing its global assets as well as providing the most secure environment for customers.

Montoya has extensive experience overseeing global cybersecurity programs and advising large enterprises, governments and regulators across global markets.

Montoya joins Equinix from Digital Realty where he recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer.

Prior to Digital Realty, Montoya held various leadership roles at Microsoft including Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, where he led security initiatives and operations for the development and delivery of Microsoft cloud security products and services.

Montoya also brings niche cloud security perspective from his role as Vice President of Cloud Services at FireEye, where he led cloud-security operations and designed the company's global data center infrastructure to improve performance and security.

Montoya has also held leadership positions at EMC Corporation and Avanade Inc.

Montoya earned a B.A. degree in Economics from the University of New Mexico , and holds various advisor roles for early-stage security companies.

Milind Wagle , Chief Information Officer, Equinix

"We are extremely pleased to have Michael join our leadership team. Michael is a recognized security leader with deep expertise in information security, risk governance, data privacy and technology deployment. We are excited about his vision stemming from his deep expertise in the security field providing both operational leadership and strategic guidance to enterprise organizations. At Equinix, security and data privacy are key embedded tenets of our overall technology service delivery, both for our internal employees as well as our customers. Michael's leadership will further position us for continued success in this domain."





Michael Montoya , Chief Information Security Officer, Equinix

"Equinix is a leader helping the world to connect, protect and power their digital transformation. The complexities surrounding cybersecurity continue to evolve and increase in complexity. I am humbled by the opportunity to join a technology leader and build upon all the great work accomplished to help protect Equinix customers from the rapidly changing challenges in cybersecurity and data privacy."

"Equinix is a leader helping the world to connect, protect and power their digital transformation. The complexities surrounding cybersecurity continue to evolve and increase in complexity. I am humbled by the opportunity to join a technology leader and build upon all the great work accomplished to help protect Equinix customers from the rapidly changing challenges in cybersecurity and data privacy."

