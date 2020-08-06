Equinix Becomes a Google Cloud Premier Partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner. The partnership enables enterprises to more easily connect and migrate priority workloads to Google Cloud.

Global IT strategies are increasingly moving toward hybrid multicloud solutions as businesses leverage the flexibility and scalability these architectures offer. Equinix provides private interconnection for companies operating across markets to improve their global reach and seamlessly connect to key customers, partners and suppliers. Customers utilizing Equinix's interconnection services will also benefit from support around the configuration of their telecom and service architecture—facilitating accelerated digital transformation.

The combination of Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric® (ECX Fabric®) and Google Cloud Interconnect services provides more agile and scalable hybrid multicloud services to further support digital transformation and enterprise growth; while the integration of Equinix SmartKey® and Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM) provides customers with secure key storage, encryption and tokenization services to address performance and risk. This also supports governance and compliance requirements at the digital edge, close to clouds and carriers.

Findings from Equinix's 2019-20 Global Tech Trends Survey—which explores the key technological trends defining organizations' IT strategies across the world—showed a global trend toward the adoption of hybrid multicloud strategies and an increase in the number of IT functions dependent on the cloud.

As an additional support to businesses looking to simplify hybrid multicloud infrastructures, Equinix recently rolled out one of its largest expansions of ECX Fabric, providing increased access to a rich ecosystem of clouds, networks, partners and customers, most critical to digital business.

Highlights/Key Facts

Equinix currently houses more than 35% of Google Cloud on-ramps (in over 35 metros) through dedicated enterprise-leveraged or partner GCI services.

Direct and secure connectivity is key to deploying and managing hybrid multicloud infrastructure to ensure peak performance and data security. According to Equinix's 2019-20 Global Tech Trends Survey, 51% of the IT decision-makers surveyed are deploying hybrid multicloud models. An estimated 44% of their IT infrastructure is currently on the cloud, and 71% of respondents globally plan to move more functions—such as productivity tools, databases and business-critical applications—onto the cloud.

ECX Fabric enables streamlined access to the world's largest cloud providers, allowing enterprises, network and cloud service providers to directly, securely and dynamically connect distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally. By connecting local services and distributed infrastructure via ECX Fabric, businesses can resolve application performance and digital transformation challenges.

Equinix provides direct connections to Google Cloud via GCI and ECX Fabric—increasing agility for enterprises in changing market conditions, thereby maximizing new opportunities.

With a global footprint of more than 210 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers, Platform Equinix® houses a large share of the world's public cloud on-ramps and drives some of the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world.

Enterprises can colocate equipment for hybrid multicloud workloads on Platform Equinix with low latency to the nearest Google Cloud regions.

Quotes

Royce Thomas , Senior Vice President, Global Account Management, Equinix:

"Equinix's Premier Partner certification underlines our long-standing partnership with Google Cloud and the key role we are now playing at the center of the cloud-first world. By providing real-time, flexible and scalable connectivity to Google Cloud for customers, partners and suppliers, we are providing critical solutions for digital enterprises looking to harness the power of the cloud. This is a key priority for us, which is why we recently appointed industry veteran CB Velayuthan as our new Global Managing Director of Strategic Alliances, leading our business with Google."

Eugene Bergen Henegouwen, President, EMEA, Equinix:

"Digital business across the EMEA region and around the world is evolving at a rapid rate. Cloud computing isn't a differentiator anymore, it's a business-critical asset. In our most recent Global Tech Trends Survey, the majority of IT decision-makers surveyed in EMEA claimed they would be migrating more functionality to the cloud within the next year. Equinix's Google Cloud Premier Partner status enables them to do this more seamlessly. Given the global challenges we face in the wake of COVID-19, this is now more important than ever."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 55 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. Equinix.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

