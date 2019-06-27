Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ Recognized by 451 Research as a '451 Firestarter' for Innovation and Vision in the Technology Industry

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it received the "451 Firestarter" award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing the company's innovative contribution within the technology industry for Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™).

451 Research's Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

Highlights/Key Facts

Born out of the need for businesses to quickly and efficiently respond to changing IT requirements driven by digital transformation, ECX Fabric helps meet these customer needs by allowing businesses to exchange their data on demand across metros through private connections.





ECX Fabric is an on-demand, SDN-enabled interconnection service that allows any business to connect its own distributed infrastructure with any other company's distributed infrastructure, including the world's largest network service and cloud providers, on Platform Equinix ® .





. By combining ECX Fabric with Network Edge services on the Equinix global interconnection platform, customers can deploy virtual edge devices and interconnect them to clouds and network providers located in new global markets, extending their reach to potentially thousands of new business partners around the world. This empowers companies to be everywhere they need to be, to interconnect everyone and integrate everything that matters to their global digital businesses.





Private connectivity between enterprises, strategic cloud service providers and network services is essential as digital transformation fuels higher demand for localized digital services at the edge. According to Volume 2 of the Global Interconnection Index, a market study published by Equinix, the capacity for private data exchange between enterprises and cloud and network service providers is forecast to grow nearly 10 times faster than public internet traffic by 2021.

Quotes

Dan Thompson , Research Director at 451 Research

"While the datacenter industry can be slow to adopt change, Equinix has found ways to innovate without compromising reliability. By creating and continually expanding ECX Fabric on its global interconnection platform, Equinix is on a path to allow customers to easily reach infrastructure in any one of its 200 datacenter facilities around the world—edging closer toward a truly Software Programmable Interconnection (SPI) and earning them a 451 Firestarter award."





Bill Long , Vice President, Interconnection Services, Equinix

"As we continue evolving the Equinix global interconnection platform for digital businesses, we're thrilled to be honored with a 415 Firestarter award for innovation with ECX Fabric. This recognition from top industry analysts is both a validation for the interconnection category of services among enterprises, cloud and network providers, and also a testament to how Equinix's interconnection services are helping customers solve their multicloud network connectivity challenges by interconnecting and integrating global businesses at the digital edge."

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

