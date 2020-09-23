Equinix Collaborates with Nokia for Global IoT Platform and Edge Enablement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced it has been selected as a strategic supplier for Nokia's Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service, in a collaboration to bring next-generation edge architectures and services to market. WING allows operators without an IoT footprint to gain fast entry to the IoT market or to help operators expand an existing IoT business.

Nokia is leveraging Equinix IBX data centers to deploy both core and edge nodes to support mobile, IoT and cloud connectivity at global scale. With Platform Equinix®, Nokia WING is able to support markets across the globe in areas such as IoT data traffic and device density, as well as local regulatory environments (such as GDPR). Nokia is leveraging Equinix's global data center footprint to enable the efficient collection from, and distribution across, multiple networks and clouds. Additionally, Nokia and Equinix are exploring edge architectures and deployment models that can improve the performance of use cases relating to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

The globally anticipated proliferation of data will increase demand for localized data collection and analysis across cities and countries. Faster, lower latency infrastructures—like that brought to market by Equinix and Nokia—provide the required gigabit speed and the ability to connect and collect data from billions of IoT devices. With this solution, Nokia is helping mobile network operators extract valuable insights to evolve their business performance. Nokia is working with Equinix to roll out WING deployments quickly and efficiently for its customers across regions.

Key Facts

Nokia is a world leader in digital technologies with a portfolio of products and services that enable new ways of connecting people, things and services instantly and effortlessly. Nokia WING enables operators to provide one worldwide IoT network grid across borders and technologies. It provides worldwide Infrastructure as a Service for low-latency and global reach to accelerate the deployment of IoT. It is a "one-stop-shop" for IoT managed services that includes a pre-integrated global IoT core network and connectivity management, as well as dedicated IoT operations, billing, security and data analytics, along with an application ecosystem.

Equinix is a leading global data center provider that delivers consistently high-quality service around the globe and access to all the major clouds, NSPs and ecosystem players across 55+ major metros worldwide.

Platform Equinix provides access to nearly 10,000 businesses around the world in rich vertical ecosystems, including more than 1,800 networks, 2,900 cloud and IT service providers and 3,000 enterprises. This supports Nokia WING's focus on providing access to nine vertical markets (connected car, healthcare, logistics and transport, smart cities, utilities, connected agriculture, connected retail, smart home and building, connected industry). Today, Equinix operates more than 210 IBX® data centers in 55+ markets, providing customers with even more ways to connect with other businesses around the world on Platform Equinix.

Quotes:

Ankur Bhan , Head of WING, Nokia

" Nokia WING offers a superior IoT service experience for operators through global network presence, unified orchestration and consistent service level agreements. This deal will support our efforts to manage IoT-related data analysis on a global basis."

" Jim Poole , VP, Equinix

"Nokia needed access to multiple markets and ecosystems to connect to NSPs and enterprises who want a play in the IoT space. By directly connecting to Nokia WING, mobile network operators can capture business value across IoT, AI and security, with a connectivity strategy to support business transformation."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix services; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenue from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.equinix.com

