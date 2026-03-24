Equinix Expands Investments in Global Data Center Workforce Development

Partnering with local communities, new initiatives expand access to digital infrastructure careers; Pathways to Tech among programs launching globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced a series of global investments in workforce development to help build the next generation of technical talent for the digital infrastructure industry. Timed to International Data Center Day, celebrated globally on March 25, these initiatives underscore Equinix's commitment to expanding access to high-quality technical careers, strengthening local talent ecosystems within the communities where it operates, and equipping people with the skills needed to support the rapid growth created by AI and digital transformation.

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Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/equinix/9374651-en-equinix-data-center-workforce-development

"The data center industry is essential to global economic growth and technological innovation," stated Alan Howard, Principal Analyst, Data Centers & Colocation Services, Omdia. "Rapid AI adoption and digital transformation are driving demand for the infrastructure that supports these technologies, creating significant opportunities for new technical careers. Yet, the developers and engineers we speak to consistently bemoan that the industry faces a significant talent shortage. To meet this demand, companies like Equinix are investing in training programs, partnerships, and talent pipelines, preparing workers for technical roles—from electricians and HVAC specialists to facility engineers—that power an increasingly AI-driven world."

A cornerstone of Equinix's workforce investments is the global launch of Pathways to Tech, an early–career talent program that opens inclusive pathways into data center operations for students ages 14–18. After a successful two–year pilot reaching nearly 2,000 students in select communities across the Americas and Asia-Pacific, Pathways to Tech is scaling to all Equinix locations worldwide to meet growing workforce needs fueled by AI and digital transformation. Pathways to Tech gives students hands–on exposure to digital infrastructure through interactive sessions with Equinix professionals, IBX® data center tours and immersive Education Day events. The program creates clear pathways into internships, apprenticeships and early–career operations roles—creating access to high-demand, well-paying careers many young people may not otherwise discover. On International Data Center Day, Equinix will welcome hundreds of students to Education Days at 20 locations worldwide, providing firsthand exposure to a critical industry that often operates behind the scenes.

"Equinix data centers are the heartbeat of our digital world—the essential pulse of global connectivity—and our people are the experts who keep that pulse strong, safe, and steady," said Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Equinix. "The work our people do is what enables the digital economy to scale—especially as AI rapidly increases demand for infrastructure. At Equinix, our success depends on exceptional talent, and we are deeply committed to developing a diverse, future–ready technical workforce. Investing in our people is how we continue to pave the path into the future."

"We're committed to enabling early talent development, expanding opportunities in the communities where we operate, and ensuring the industry has the skilled workforce it needs for the next era of innovation," added Equinix's Chief People Officer, Brandi Galvin Morandi. "By reaching students earlier with real–world exposure to data centers, interconnection technologies, and practical learning experiences, we're not just competing for talent; we're creating it."

Additional Workforce Development Initiatives

Alongside Pathways to Tech, Equinix is introducing additional programs designed to grow talent, including:

Global Data Center Technician Training Coalition: The Equinix Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Equinix, Inc., is partnering with Generation, a global nonprofit focused on economic mobility that has supported the economic advancement of over 150,000 people across 17 countries, to expand accessible career pathways in data center operations and technical support. Together, they are launching a groundbreaking global, multi-employer workforce coalition that brings data center and ecosystem companies together with industry partners to invest in IT training, shape curricula and hire graduates. Just as Equinix's business is built on interconnection, this coalition is built on the idea that the industry's workforce challenge is too big, and too important, for any single company to solve alone. The coalition's first program will launch in Brazil—a market seeing rapid data center investment and rising demand for entry-level talent—with initial cohorts beginning in June and co-funding from partner Cisco Systems, Inc. This marks the starting point for a broader global expansion planned for 2026.

The Equinix Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Equinix, Inc., is partnering with Generation, a global nonprofit focused on economic mobility that has supported the economic advancement of over 150,000 people across 17 countries, to expand accessible career pathways in data center operations and technical support. Together, they are launching a groundbreaking global, multi-employer workforce coalition that brings data center and ecosystem companies together with industry partners to invest in IT training, shape curricula and hire graduates. Just as Equinix's business is built on interconnection, this coalition is built on the idea that the industry's workforce challenge is too big, and too important, for any single company to solve alone. The coalition's first program will launch in Brazil—a market seeing rapid data center investment and rising demand for entry-level talent—with initial cohorts beginning in June and co-funding from partner Cisco Systems, Inc. This marks the starting point for a broader global expansion planned for 2026. Global Operations Apprenticeships: Equinix is expanding and relaunching its global apprenticeship, internship and early–career programs to build a resilient, future–ready technical workforce. While Equinix has long supported interns and apprentices across its data centers worldwide, the company has now introduced a newly centralized global program with a refreshed curriculum and consistent standards. The first locations to go live include six critical markets: Brazil, France, Germany, the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom. These initiatives create structured pathways into critical full–time Operations roles, support knowledge transfer from experienced teams and reduce dependence on constrained labor markets. Working closely with schools, training providers and community organizations—often with support from the Equinix Foundation—Equinix is broadening access to technical careers while strengthening local talent ecosystems. Together, these efforts align business needs with community impact, advancing economic mobility, workforce development and long–term operational readiness.

Equinix is expanding and relaunching its global apprenticeship, internship and early–career programs to build a resilient, future–ready technical workforce. While Equinix has long supported interns and apprentices across its data centers worldwide, the company has now introduced a newly centralized global program with a refreshed curriculum and consistent standards. The first locations to go live include six critical markets: Brazil, France, Germany, the United States, Singapore and the United Kingdom. These initiatives create structured pathways into critical full–time Operations roles, support knowledge transfer from experienced teams and reduce dependence on constrained labor markets. Working closely with schools, training providers and community organizations—often with support from the Equinix Foundation—Equinix is broadening access to technical careers while strengthening local talent ecosystems. Together, these efforts align business needs with community impact, advancing economic mobility, workforce development and long–term operational readiness. Learning Labs: Together with industry partners, Equinix is launching a new global training program to develop the next generation of technical talent, debuting across three markets—Dallas, Paris and Singapore. The initiative addresses a dual challenge: supporting a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure sector while creating meaningful reskilling and employment opportunities for individuals seeking new career paths. Designed for early–career talent with a technical or electrotechnical background, the program aims to deliver hands–on experience and a comprehensive qualification in data center infrastructure management, equipping participants with essential skills across electrical systems, cooling and climate control, safety practices, and facility operations. Through practical, real–world training, participants learn how to manage and maintain critical data center environments and ensure their operational reliability.

Equinix's new workforce development initiatives, including Pathways to Tech, will begin global rollout in 2026, with planned activations across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Interested schools, community organizations and workforce partners can learn more here.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.