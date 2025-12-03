Equinix Implements Finance Leadership Succession Plan as CFO Keith Taylor Plans to Retire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced Chief Financial Officer Keith Taylor's intention to retire in 2026 following 27 years with the company. Taylor will remain as CFO until a successor is selected, and then as a Special Advisor to the company for approximately one year to ensure a smooth transition.

"Keith's leadership has been instrumental since Equinix's early years," said Adaire Fox-Martin, CEO and President, Equinix. "For well over two decades, his strategic insight and financial stewardship have helped us grow profitably from a small startup to a global leader among the Fortune 500. He has guided Equinix through some of the industry's most profound technological advancements and opportunities, and we are incredibly grateful for the impact he has made and the strong teams he has built along the way."

Taylor joined Equinix in 1999 and guided the company's financial strategy through every stage of its evolution -- from a venture-backed startup to a successful IPO and onward to its position today as an industry leader with over $9 billion in annualized revenue. Taylor also led the company's commitment to sustainability leadership, including developing a Green Finance Framework to benefit the communities where Equinix operates as well as its employees and stakeholders.

"Being a part of Equinix has truly been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am proud of the business we have built together," said Taylor. "Equinix has become an essential part of everyday life by enabling the connectivity that powers the digital economy, and the company is well positioned to drive a new phase of growth and value creation as we deliver on our strategic priorities. I look forward to working closely with Adaire and the executive team to identify the right successor and ensure a smooth transition."

Ahead of Taylor's planned retirement, Equinix has initiated the search process for his successor. The company is considering both internal and external candidates and expects to complete the process over the coming months.

