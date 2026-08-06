Equinix Partners with Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation to Protect Ratepayers

New contract model has Equinix cover full costs of transmission and power infrastructure, backed by a 20-year take-or-pay agreement for the Hampton, Ga. project

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company® and regional, not-for-profit utility cooperative Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation (CGEMC) announced a new partnership to protect Hampton, Ga. ratepayers and surrounding communities. In keeping with the company's commitment to President Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge, Equinix will cover all grid infrastructure improvements and fund new transmission and power capacity needed to support growth and improve regional grid reliability and affordability for decades to come.

"The United States needs bold infrastructure investment, and we're proud to support efforts to drive economic growth and cutting-edge innovation while protecting ratepayers every step of the way," said Equinix Senior Vice President of Global Energy Adrian Anderson. "Our investment in Georgia shows the power of this idea in action. We've covered costs through an agreement that is locked in for more than 20 years, giving the community the certainty they can count on."

The agreement outlines that Equinix will cover any financial obligations CGEMC takes on for grid upgrades and new generation supply for the Hampton project, including unforeseen or shifting costs, guaranteeing that ratepayers are never left to pay costs associated with the project. Equinix will also supply up-front payments for the initial grid upgrade costs, covering a new high-voltage substation and two new high-voltage transmission lines, and early site assessments, modeling and engineering work. To lock in these provisions, Equinix and CGEMC have entered a 20-year "take-or-pay" style contract, meaning Equinix will pay 100% of CGEMC's costs for serving the contracted demand of the Hampton facility.

"This agreement with Equinix is a model for how utilities and data centers can come together to meet new power requests responsibly and fulfill President Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge," said CGEMC President & CEO George L. Weaver. "With this agreement in place, CGEMC can improve the reliability of our system, deliver economic opportunity to the region, and ensure large new customers are paying their fair share."

Equinix has been part of the metro Atlanta community for more than 15 years. Through the Hampton project, it will contribute up to $20 million annually in property tax revenue to the community, funding schools and emergency services, and will create more than 990 jobs from across the local economy. In 2023 alone, its presence contributed $23 million to household incomes in Atlanta from employment and value chain spend. The project will also extend Equinix's Pathways to Tech program to the region, which educates local students about careers in the data center industry. In 2025, Equinix hosted more than 60 data center tours and education sessions to engage over 1,800 students across 32 locations.

"Companies like Equinix are helping our state and nation stay at the forefront of innovative technology," said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. "By partnering with Central Georgia EMC in this way, they are making key investments in the local community and protecting ratepayers at the same time."

"Hampton is proud to welcome this kind of responsible, long-term investment in our community," said Mayor Ann Tarpley. "Equinix's commitment to covering these infrastructure costs upfront means our residents and local businesses get the benefits of growth, new jobs, stronger schools, and a more reliable grid, without carrying the financial burden. This is exactly the kind of partnership that helps a city like ours grow the right way."

This agreement builds off Equinix's partnerships with PG&E in San Jose, Calif. and ComEd in Northern Illinois and can serve as a model for other projects across the country.

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About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.