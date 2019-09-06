Equinix Recognized by EPA for Leading Green Power Use

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced that it has received a 2019 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA's annual Green Power Leadership Awards recognize America's leading green power users for their commitment and contribution to helping advance the development of the nation's voluntary green power market. EPA presented Equinix with an award for Direct Project Engagement at the 2019 Renewable Energy Markets Conference in San Diego, Calif. on September 5, 2019.

Equinix was one of only seven organizations nationwide to receive a Leadership Award for direct project engagement. Equinix was recognized for its procurement of electricity from renewable energy sources in all three regions of the world, and specifically direct project engagement with its long-term agreements to purchase 225 MW of wind power from the Wake, Texas , and Rush Springs, Oklahoma , wind farms.

In 2018, over 90% of Equinix worldwide energy consumption is covered by clean and renewable energy sources. In the United States, Equinix currently accesses more than 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually from a portfolio of various renewable energy projects, equivalent to the electricity use of roughly 200,000 average American homes annually. This represents a 45% increase in the U.S. over 2017.

In addition, Equinix ranks as No.4 on EPA's National Top 100 Partners list, and No. 4 on the Top 30 Tech & Telecom Partners list. Each list highlights EPA Green Power Partners using the most renewable energy annually as of July 2019. EPA updates its Top Partner Rankings quarterly at the EPA website.

Equinix's environmental efforts aim to deliver meaningful and measurable progress against sustainability goals that positively impact its customers, partners, investors and employees. Equinix is taking an active approach to communication and transparency. Further details on the company's sustainability progress can be found at its new sustainability.equinix.com website.

Equinix is committed to a path of long-term sustainable growth as part of the company's efforts to reach 100% clean and renewable energy across the portfolio. Equinix is committed to utilizing renewables and low-carbon energy, making use of local sources of renewables where possible, seeking new or recently built energy sources, advocating for favorable renewable energy policies and considering renewable energy availability when locating new data centers.

Equinix's environmental commitments include:

Reaching 100% clean and renewable energy across its global portfolio



Deploying best-in-class data center energy efficiency technologies and innovations for the reduction of energy consumption around the world including retrofits, new builds and working with landlords where possible



Responding to the threat of global climate change and uncertain regulatory paradigms by managing its global carbon footprint across direct energy, indirect energy, and indirect value chain emissions



Accepting responsibility for Equinix's proportional share of GHG emissions and the need for urgent reduction



Building and maintaining healthy sustainable office settings to promote responsible living across the company's office portfolio

Raouf Abdel , Executive Vice President of Global Operations, Equinix:

"Receiving this prestigious award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is another proof point for our ongoing commitment towards sustainability. We were the first data center provider to publicly commit to reaching 100% clean and renewable energy across our global footprint, and we are pleased with the substantial progress we've made over the last four years. Investing in green power purchase agreements with wind farms in Texas and Oklahoma is a highly visible demonstration of our commitment to reducing air pollution and other emissions and mitigating our carbon footprint for ourselves, our customers and the broader world."

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. On this global platform for digital business, companies come together across more than 50 markets on five continents to reach everywhere, interconnect everyone and integrate everything they need to create their digital futures. www.equinix.com.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has more than 1,500 Partners voluntarily using more than 60 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/greenpower.

About the Green Power Leadership Awards

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) co-sponsors the annual Green Power Leadership Awards with the Center for Resource Solutions. EPA recognizes winners in the following awards categories: Green Power Partner of the Year; Sustained Excellence in Green Power; Direct Project Engagement; Excellence in Green Power Use; and Green Power Community of the Year. This program recognizes the exceptional achievement among EPA Green Power Partners who distinguish themselves through green power procurement, market leadership, overall green power strategy, and overall impact on the green power market. The ceremony takes place at the Renewable Energy Markets Conference. This year's 17 recipients are using more than 27.8 billion kWh of green power—enough to power nearly 2.6 million average American homes for a year. For additional information please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower/green-power-leadership-awards.

