Equinix Recognizes Channel Partners Intelisys and Neovera for Exemplary Business Contributions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced the recipients of its annual partner awards—the 2018 Master Agent of the Year and the 2018 Reseller Partner of the Year awards. These recognitions spotlight top-performing master agent and reseller partners for outstanding delivery, execution and expansion of Equinix solutions and services.

The 2018 honorees are:

Master Agent of the Year - Global: Intelisys

This recognition spotlights the top-performing Equinix master agent partner, globally, for outstanding delivery and execution of Equinix solutions and services, highlighting excellence in customer acquisition and retention, sales performance and sales effectiveness.



Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is a leading technology services distributor of business communications services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless and cloud. It is dedicated to serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry's top-producing telecom sales agents, IT solution providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. Today, Intelisys is leading the way as its sales partners make the pivot, and experience the shift away from traditional telco services into a new era of cloud-based solutions, through a comprehensive network of education, targeted sales and marketing enablement tools and an exceptional back-office support team.



New Reseller Partner of the Year - Americas: Neovera

This recognition spotlights partner achievements that help expand Platform Equinix® throughout the Americas region, along with a partner's ability to drive innovative solutions and bundles in a fast-paced market.



As a Gold member of the Equinix Channel Partner Program, Neovera pairs its advanced cybersecurity and enterprise cloud solutions with the cloud interconnection offered by Equinix, delivering an end-to-end, fully-managed solution for organizations that need a turnkey solution to accelerate cloud, network and application performance. In 2017, Neovera introduced its Secure Performance Hub offering in collaboration with Equinix. The Secure Performance Hub, also known as Secure Cloud Connect, was introduced with Equinix and F5 to easily enable enterprises to create hybrid environments between their internal data center(s) and public cloud environments, ensuring optimal application and workload performance across a global network.

The Equinix Partner Program was established with the goal of building a rich ecosystem of top providers to help Equinix customers design and deploy optimal cloud solutions—whether public, private or hybrid. The annual awards honor the ongoing commitment and success demonstrated by the company's partners toward enabling business at the digital edge through an interconnection-first approach. Together, Equinix and its partners provide enterprises with the technology, network and services expertise they need to manage digital transformation challenges head-on and unlock new business opportunities. Partners such as Intelisys and Neovera have demonstrated the knowledge, skill and experience to help customers deploy interconnection and colocation services across the global platform of Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers in 48 markets worldwide.

Quotes

Dick O'Hara , Senior Director, Worldwide Partner Sales, Equinix :

"We are proud to recognize Intelisys and Neovera with these partner awards. Intelisys has continually demonstrated its deep understanding of how to leverage the advantages of the Platform Equinix global footprint, high-performance connectivity options, and global ecosystems. They work with us to deliver solutions that precisely meet the performance, reliability and cost requirements of our mutual customers. Adding Neovera's managed services and security expertise to our global partner program has been a great success for Equinix and our mutual customers. The work we have done together over the past year, specifically with Secure Cloud Connect, has been instrumental in providing our shared customers a secure, scalable path to digital transformation. We look forward to our continued collaboration to ensure our mutual enterprise customers maximize their interconnection and cloud strategies."



Andrew Pryfogle , Senior Vice President, Cloud Transformation, Intelisys:

"Our collaboration with Equinix has enabled us to reach this milestone of 2018 Master Agent of the Year, which we are incredibly proud and honored to accept on behalf of our sales partners. At Intelisys, we are committed to sales education and enablement, and Equinix has proven an equal and admirable commitment to these same goals. Equinix serves as a faculty sponsor of both Cloud Services University (iCSU) and the Super9 program, holds the record for most-watched video asset on the University, and in 2017 was consistently ranked among the top five iCSU Supplier Partner sponsors in terms of reach and engagement. When we work together, with the customer and sales partner's success in mind, we achieve great things. It's a privilege to partner with Equinix to accelerate the growth of our sales partner community, and we look forward to building on this joint success."



Scott Weinberg , Founder and CEO, Neovera:

"As we continue to build out complex hybrid managed services and offer new feature sets to help our customers connect and extend to more markets, the integration of Equinix's global platform uniquely allows us to accelerate our value to clients."

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Forward-Looking Statements

