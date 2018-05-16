Equinix SmartKey Honored with 2018 Leading Lights "Most Innovative Security Strategy" Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced it has been recognized with the Light Reading Leading Lights Award for "Most Innovative Security Strategy" for the Equinix SmartKey™ service, a global key management and encryption Software as a Service (SaaS) offering that simplifies data protection across any cloud or destination.

The 14th annual Leading Lights Awards winners were announced Monday evening, May 14, 2018, during an awards dinner at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, ahead of the Big Communications Event (BCE), which is taking place at the Austin Convention Center, May 15-16, 2018.

The Leading Lights program recognizes top companies and executives for their outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovations. The 2018 winners were chosen following the judging of hundreds of submissions in 24 categories, which included recognition for those companies continuing to innovate, push boundaries and deliver solutions to some of the communications networking industry's most pressing challenges. The finalists were announced in April 2018.

Highlights / Key Facts

Equinix SmartKey is the industry's first globally available key management and cryptography SaaS using Intel ® SGX technology, which ensures confidentiality of customer information. Powered by Fortanix, the next-generation HSM delivered as a service features Fortanix Runtime Encryption technology to ensure the privacy of keys.

SGX technology, which ensures confidentiality of customer information. Powered by Fortanix, the next-generation HSM delivered as a service features Fortanix Runtime Encryption technology to ensure the privacy of keys. Offered on cloud-neutral Platform Equinix ® , SmartKey simplifies data protection across any cloud architecture. SmartKey provides key storage, encryption and tokenization, addresses performance and GRC requirements at the digital edge close to clouds, carriers and counterparties, and restricts key access to authorized users.

, SmartKey simplifies data protection across any cloud architecture. SmartKey provides key storage, encryption and tokenization, addresses performance and GRC requirements at the digital edge close to clouds, carriers and counterparties, and restricts key access to authorized users. The SmartKey service leverages the Equinix globally interconnected platform of 200 International Business Exchange™ (IBX ® ) data centers in 52 markets to securely host encryption keys separate from, but in close proximity to, the data located across networks and hybrid multicloud environments.

) data centers in 52 markets to securely host encryption keys separate from, but in close proximity to, the data located across networks and hybrid multicloud environments. The Leading Lights Awards have previously recognized Equinix technology innovation in multiple areas, including "Most Innovative Enterprise Service/SMB service" in 2017 for Equinix Data Hub™, and "Most Innovative Carrier Cloud Service" in 2015 for Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™).

Quotes

Lance Weaver , Vice President, Emerging Services, Equinix

"With Equinix SmartKey, we've created an SaaS offering that helps enterprises protect sensitive data in any cloud. By seamlessly integrating with public and hybrid clouds globally, SmartKey puts privacy and control of data back in the hands of the customer to meet the evolving cybersecurity needs for cloud, data center and distributed application environments. This award is a testament to Equinix's continuing commitment to innovation, and we are proud SmartKey has been recognized as the most innovative security strategy introduced in the past year."

"The quality and number of submissions we received this year across all of our categories, which this year included specialist awards for Outstanding Communications Technology Vision and Most Innovative 5G Technology Strategy, was testament to the innovation that underpins developments in the global communications industry and once again showed how seriously the industry takes this awards program. The winners, and all of the finalists, can be proud of their achievements, as can the quartet of Hall of Fame inductees. Congratulations to all!"

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets worldwide, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies. http://www.equinix.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix services; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenue from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

