Equinix to Support Direct Connectivity to New Google Cloud Partner Interconnect Service Globally

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the global interconnection and data center company, today announced support for Google Cloud Partner Interconnect, a new service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud Platform from anywhere through its partners. Deepening its collaboration with Google Cloud, Equinix also announced its expansion of private connectivity to Google's Dedicated Interconnect cloud service to the Stockholm, Sydney and Munich metros, bringing the total number of markets where Google has deployed its Dedicated Interconnect service in Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers to 20, globally. By increasing accessibility and connectivity options to Google Cloud Platform, Equinix is enabling enterprises to grow their interconnection opportunities and rapidly scale their digital businesses through a dynamic data center and interconnection platform.

Partner Interconnect is a new product in the Google Cloud Interconnect family. It expands the opportunity for customers to deploy Google Cloud Platform by enabling connectivity via partner channels, including Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric™ (ECX Fabric™), an on-demand platform that enables Equinix customers to connect to any other customer from any Equinix location. This expands market opportunities for customers seeking direct connectivity to Google Cloud Platform, as ECX Fabric will offer remote connectivity to Equinix locations globally. In addition to leveraging an on-demand use model, enterprises deploying Partner Interconnect will also be able to select from a variety of sub-rate interface speeds varying from 50Mbps to 10Gbps.

Last September, Google announced Dedicated Interconnect which provides higher-speed and lower-cost connectivity than VPN, and is a top solution to connect on-premises data centers with the cloud.

Direct and private connectivity to cloud platforms has become an important design element for enterprise IT infrastructure. By offering high-performance, direct access to Google Cloud Platform through Equinix, customers can benefit from consistent, reliable, secure and scalable cloud performance.

Equinix is one of the first partners to offer direct and on-demand access to Google Cloud services on a global scale, with many Google deployments worldwide. This includes deployments in Equinix IBX data centers in the Americas ( Atlanta , Chicago , Dallas , Los Angeles , New York , São Paulo, Silicon Valley, Seattle , Toronto , Washington, D.C. ), EMEA ( Amsterdam , Frankfurt , London , Munich , Stockholm ) and APAC ( Hong Kong , Osaka , Singapore , Sydney , Tokyo ) regions.

, , , , , São Paulo, Silicon Valley, , , ), EMEA ( , , , , ) and APAC ( , , , , ) regions. The global reach of Equinix, which currently spans 200 IBX data centers in 52 markets, enables cloud service providers, such as Google, to expand their platform reach and offer secure connectivity to enterprise customers around the globe whose applications require flexible, hybrid/multicloud architectures.

Leveraging private and direct connectivity to Google Cloud Platform is ideal for enterprise customers seeking to reap the benefits of Google's full portfolio of cloud-based solutions, with the control and predictability of a dedicated connection. For customers with large data sets, this collaboration also offers access to scalable storage, including Google Cloud Storage.

This expanded collaboration, which builds on the Equinix partnership with Google to offer access to Google Cloud Platform via Google Cloud Interconnect (GCI) since 2014, provides geographically comprehensive connectivity to Google's latest cloud access services with the fastest throughput to Google Cloud Platform.

Private interconnection is a rapidly growing business practice for leading companies as their businesses become increasingly digital. According to the Global Interconnection Index, a market study published recently by Equinix, the capacity for private data exchange between businesses is outpacing the public internet, growing at nearly twice the rate and comprising nearly six times the volume of global IP traffic by 2020.

John Veizades , Product Manager, Google Cloud:

"Partner Interconnect gives Google Cloud customers even more connectivity choices for hybrid environments. Together with Equinix, we are making it easier for customers to extend their on-premises infrastructure to the Google Cloud Platform."

Brian Lillie , Chief Product Officer, Equinix:

"By providing access to Google's Dedicated Interconnect and Partner Interconnect cloud services, and expanding these offerings into more markets worldwide, we are helping enterprises leverage Google's network and accelerate their hybrid cloud strategies globally. With greater connectivity options and increased accessibility to the Google Cloud, Equinix is empowering customers with choices they can make to meet their interconnection needs, and easily build the cloud of their choice."

