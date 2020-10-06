Equinix Unveils Fully Automated and Interconnected Bare Metal Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company, today announced the availability of Equinix Metal™, a fully automated and interconnected bare metal service. Equinix Metal provides digital businesses with an automated, "as-a-service" deployment method to build their foundational infrastructure and take advantage of the global reach, interconnected ecosystems and trusted partners available on Platform Equinix®. Equinix Metal is available today in Equinix International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data centers across four global metros (Amsterdam, New York, Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C.), and is expected to be available in 14 global metros by early 2021.

Equinix Metal™ is an automated, interconnected bare metal-as-a-service. Hardware options, including the m3.large configuration shown here, are available to deploy in minutes across global locations.

With this new service, companies have the option to deploy the physical infrastructure of their choice at software speed across Equinix's trusted platform. Together with other digital infrastructure building blocks in the Equinix portfolio, customers now have a broad range of physical and virtual deployment alternatives to place infrastructure wherever they need it and connect to everything they need to succeed.

Featuring native integration with Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric®, which has been renamed Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal helps enterprises seamlessly deploy hybrid multicloud architectures and quickly access thousands of networks, enterprises and clouds on Platform Equinix. By delivering high-performance dedicated servers in minutes via popular developer tools in both on-demand and reserved models, Equinix Metal helps businesses extract greater value from Platform Equinix's rich ecosystems more quickly, more easily and in more places than ever before.

Building upon the recent acquisition of Packet—as well as technologies developed at Equinix—the addition of Equinix Metal expands Equinix's ability to help more companies gain digital advantage. By combining Packet's expertise in API-first, hardware automation and provisioning with Equinix's global reach, interconnection prowess and proximity to valuable ecosystems, Equinix Metal offers a powerful infrastructure building block on which digital leaders can deploy and scale their preferred infrastructure with agility and confidence.

Highlights/Key Facts:

With Equinix Metal, digital leaders can gain competitive advantage by building foundational infrastructure to directly and securely connect people, locations, clouds and data that matter most to their business. Key features of Equinix Metal include:





Automated: Equinix Metal is a fully programmable, easy-to-use and scalable solution. Businesses can click-and-configure, provision via API and common libraries, or leverage popular tools to quickly and reliably deploy and manage hybrid multicloud architectures.





Interconnected: Equinix Metal includes industry-first native integration to Equinix Fabric, a global, software-defined interconnection service available in 46 strategic markets. In under 15 minutes, users can deploy dedicated bare metal infrastructure across global locations and connect to Equinix Fabric for low-latency access to thousands of networks, enterprises and clouds.





Production Ready: With the acquisition of Packet in March 2020 and the integration of organic technology, Equinix Metal launches with a proven track record of performance, security and reliability trusted by hundreds of SaaS companies, enterprises, global service providers and open source projects.





Ecosystem Friendly : By focusing on automating foundational hardware and supporting integrations to DevOps, hybrid cloud and open-source software solutions like Kubernetes, Equinix Metal extends the company's strategy of enabling customer choice through supporting neutral ecosystems.





: By focusing on automating foundational hardware and supporting integrations to DevOps, hybrid cloud and open-source software solutions like Kubernetes, Equinix Metal extends the company's strategy of enabling customer choice through supporting neutral ecosystems. Equinix Metal can address a broad set of use cases that value global reach and participation within digital ecosystems, including:





Hybrid Cloud— Deploy secure infrastructure that is proximate to ecosystems and enables reduced CAPEX and incremental scaling at software speed.





DevOps Automation— Rapidly provision physical infrastructure with robust, well-documented APIs and immediate access to supported ecosystem integrations.





Global Edge Delivery— Reduce latency, expand global reach and accelerate time to market to drive better end-user experiences.





Security & Compliance—Benefit from single tenancy and private connectivity, with access to hardware level security protocols.

Quotes:

Raj Dutt, Founder and CEO, Grafana Labs

" Grafana provides its mission-critical observability platform to the largest companies in the world. By deploying Grafana Cloud on Equinix Metal and adding direct, private connectivity through Equinix Fabric, our customers can more easily and securely interact with their metrics, logs and dashboards across on-prem, public or private cloud, or at the edge."





Chris Wright, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat

"Red Hat has championed an industry vision for open hybrid cloud architectures, with a consistent foundation from bare metal to virtualized infrastructures and the cloud, enabling customers to truly build any app anywhere. Collaborating with partners like Equinix to help enable our customers' hybrid cloud success is a key part of that vision, which is why we are pleased to be working with them to deliver Red Hat OpenShift on the Equinix Metal service."





Mark Bowker , Senior Analyst, ESG

"With COVID-19 we've seen enterprises accelerate their digital transformation plans from years to months. Today's digital leaders are increasingly gaining a competitive advantage by leveraging infrastructure choices that meet their exact needs and can be deployed globally and interconnected . By augmenting its portfolio of foundational services with high-performance, fully automated compute , the addition of Equinix Metal can help digital businesses extract greater value from Platform Equinix's rich ecosystems and global interconnection fabric and rapidly deploy the physical infrastructure of their choice. "





Sara Baack , Chief Product Officer, Equinix

"Equinix Metal is another important step forward in our product portfolio, enabling enterprises to bring together and interconnect hybrid multicloud infrastructures at global scale on Platform Equinix. With Equinix Metal integrated with Equinix Fabric, infrastructure customers can move at software speed, and tap into the global reach, interconnection value, and unparalleled community of ecosystem partners that digital leaders have come to expect from Equinix."

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, including Equinix Metal; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.



