Equinix Unveils the Distributed AI Hub to Simplify and Secure Enterprise AI Infrastructure

Integrated with Palo Alto Networks to deliver real-time threat detection for AI workloads

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today unveiled the Distributed AI Hub, powered by Equinix Fabric Intelligence™, to provide a single, unified framework for enterprises to connect, secure and simplify their increasingly complex and distributed AI ecosystems. The Hub is a neutral location that allows enterprises to discover, connect to and consume AI infrastructure providers—including model companies, GPU clouds, data platforms, network and security services, and AI frameworks—all through private, low-latency connectivity at Equinix's 280 high performance data centers.

"Enterprises are racing to deploy agentic AI but are finding that their existing infrastructure was never designed for the complexities of distributed intelligence," said Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President, Digital Infrastructure Strategies at IDC. "By 2027, IDC expects 80% of enterprises will deploy distributed edge infrastructure to improve the latency and responsiveness of AI applications. Enterprises will need solutions like Equinix's Distributed AI Hub to enable them to unify these disparate systems."

To unlock the true value of agentic AI, enterprises need to unify inherently distributed workflows: training data and inference workloads sprawled across public clouds, private data centers, edge environments and a rising wave of specialized neoclouds, each with unique performance and sovereignty constraints. This maze of silos can slow innovation, complicate governance and make it nearly impossible to run AI workloads close to the data that fuels them—limiting business impact and user experience.

That is why Equinix is taking its distributed AI infrastructure a step further with the launch of the Distributed AI Hub, giving enterprises a simple, secure, more performant way to run AI across different locations.

"AI isn't centralized—but the right infrastructure can make it run as seamlessly as if it were," said Jon Lin, Chief Business Officer at Equinix. "Equinix is the neutral ground where AI, cloud and networking infrastructure converge. We are providing enterprises the freedom to build and scale AI wherever their data, partners, and teams already live, while running inference close to the data and users that depend on it, without the operational drag that comes from stitching together complex, distributed systems. With our Distributed AI Hub, we're giving customers a simpler, smarter, and far more connected way to run and scale their AI today. We are building one of the most expansive and neutral AI ecosystems."

The Distributed AI Hub provides a unified framework that brings together data, compute, cloud platforms and AI ecosystem partners in a vendor-neutral environment. It enables enterprises to run AI workloads where they perform best without rebuilding their architecture each time or moving data to different locations. The Hub offers a simple, secure way to connect models, move data, run inferencing and manage distributed AI systems with consistent governance and control. Unlike hyperscaler AI marketplaces that favor their own services, the Distributed AI Hub is open and vendor-neutral by design, giving customers the freedom to compose their own AI stack from best-of-breed providers.

The Hub's first integration with Palo Alto Networks empowers customers to enable real-time protection for agent and model interactions with external tools and data sources. By combining Equinix's global distributed AI infrastructure and high-speed, private interconnection with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS real-time AI security and centralized policy enforcement, enterprises gain visibility and control over AI applications, data and interactions, across any location. Additionally, Prisma AIRS will be available on Equinix Network Edge, allowing organizations to centrally manage AI-driven security services at the digital edge, closer to users, clouds and critical workloads.

"The conversation around distributed AI is finally getting real," said Lloyd Taylor, CTO/CISO, at Alembic. "It's more than compute and data, it's controlling where the data lives and how the compute runs. Equinix is framing that problem the right way, by bringing placement, governance, and predictable performance into the same architecture with the Distributed AI Hub. This is what makes distributed AI viable at enterprise scale."

The Distributed AI Hub is available globally at 280 Equinix data center locations, enabling enterprises to deploy consistent AI infrastructure patterns worldwide. Equinix will be participating at NVIDIA GTC—located at Booth 1030—and will be previewing the Hub.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.