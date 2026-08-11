Equinix Welcomes Governor Abbott's Standards for Responsible Data Center Growth in Texas

Builds on Company's 25 Years of Investing in Texas Infrastructure, Jobs and Communities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today reaffirmed its support for Governor Abbott's data center standards and audit process. The company will continue to engage openly with the state to demonstrate the robust practices in place as it invests in building essential infrastructure and strengthening communities across Texas.

Equinix is one of Texas's most established and important digital infrastructure providers. The company opened its first International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) in Dallas more than 25 years ago and has since expanded to nine facilities across the state, including eight in Dallas-Fort Worth and one in Houston. Equinix's investment in Texas now exceeds $1.6 billion, with more than $1 billion in additional projects currently underway as the company deepens its long-term commitment in the state. Equinix employs more than 800 Texans and welcomed more than 57,000 visitors, including customers and partners, through the doors of its Texas facilities in the past year, reflecting the scale of economic activity it generates for local businesses and communities.

Its flagship Dallas location at the Infomart is the most interconnected building in Texas, serving as a critical hub for the region's economy. Equinix's Texas data centers support some of the state's largest employers across virtually every sector — from aerospace and defense, oil and gas, manufacturing and airlines to hospitals, universities, banks and government agencies, and public safety organizations. The infrastructure Equinix provides powers services Texans rely on every day, including financial systems, 911 call centers and streaming platforms.

"Equinix has called Texas home for a quarter century, and our ties to the state go well beyond megawatts and square footage," said Arquelle Shaw, President of the Americas, Equinix. "We greatly appreciate Governor Abbott's leadership on these issues and applaud him for setting a high bar for how the industry should grow. The standards he has outlined on grid costs, water stewardship, community impact, and transparency are consistent with how we run our operations and core to our ongoing investment in the state. We welcome this process and look forward to advancing our work with the state, the Public Utility Commission, and Texas policymakers to ensure the continued growth of this critical industry benefits all Texans."

The company's support for the standards is grounded in Equinix's Community Principles, which guide its approach to every community where it operates. The principles cover five areas central to responsible infrastructure growth: public infrastructure investment, power responsibility, jobs and skills development, natural resource protection, and bridging the digital divide. In Texas, Equinix pays the full cost of its grid infrastructure needs so costs are not passed to consumers, pursues water-responsible cooling practices, and partners with Dallas-area schools on technical education and career pathways. Equinix intends to continue leading in these areas as it expands its presence in Texas for decades to come.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI—quickly, efficiently and everywhere.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of building and operating IBX® and xScale® data centers, including those related to sourcing suitable power and land, and any supply chain constraints or increased costs of supplies; the challenges of developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.