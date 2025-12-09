Equinox Expands Partnership with Function to Advance A New Standard of Health by Bringing Precision to Performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox , the authority in high-performance luxury lifestyle, is expanding its partnership with Function , the health platform offering access to 160+ advanced lab tests and imaging powered by FDA-cleared AI. Function is also developing Medical Intelligence, a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. This next phase brings comprehensive testing directly into the high-performance experience, empowering members to connect their workouts to their inner health like never before.

The expanded partnership will give Equinox members preferred access to Function through exclusive pricing and program-integrated offerings that support long-term health. Equinox members will gain access to two new offerings:

Premium Membership Offer (Subsidized by Equinox): First-year Function membership priced at $249 (regularly $365). Access to Function's comprehensive lab testing and personalized health insights – covering hormones, metabolic markers, and more – giving members a deeper understanding of their physiology and informing more precise, real-time programming.

First-year membership priced at $249 (regularly $365). Access to comprehensive lab testing and personalized health insights – covering hormones, metabolic markers, and more – giving members a deeper understanding of their physiology and informing more precise, real-time programming. EQX ARC Offer (Women's Health Program): In October, Function also partnered with Equinox on EQX ARC , a first-of-its-kind offering designed exclusively for women at every stage of life - from hormone health and fertility to postpartum, perimenopause, and beyond. Function provides the clinical-grade testing and health insights that power the program — including a full women's hormone panel for every member — ensuring training plans are informed by real biomarkers across hormones, nutrients, and recovery. Built from the ground up to support both women's and men's health, Function gives members a clearer picture of what their bodies need to perform.

"Equinox is advancing the next chapter of health span and longevity," said Stephanie Musso, Vice President and Chief of Staff, Equinox. "Through our partnership with Function, we are further elevating the member experience, bringing together Equinox's highly certified coaches with deeper insight into the factors that influence performance, recovery, and long-term well-being."

"Function is setting a new standard for how people understand their bodies," said Function Health co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Hyman, MD. "Bringing that level of clarity into Equinox's performance ecosystem creates a powerful combination — empowering members to use their Function results to guide how they train and ultimately unlock a new level of intentional, personalized performance. It's the next evolution of what it means to train with intention."

Together, Equinox and Function are merging the visible discipline of training with the invisible truth of biology — redefining what "results" really mean in fitness and performance.

ABOUT EQUINOX:

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information on Equinox visit www.equinox.com .

ABOUT FUNCTION HEALTH:

Function is on a mission to empower everyone to live 100 healthy years. It is the first platform to make lab testing, advanced MRI and CT scans, and longitudinal health data accessible and understandable. Function is developing Medical Intelligence, a continuous learning system designed to help people see, understand, and act on their biology in real time. Unlike the average annual physical, which measures roughly 26 biomarkers, Function members receive access to 160+ lab tests spanning heart, hormones, thyroid, liver, kidneys, heavy metals, nutrients, inflammation, cancer signals, and more biannually for $365 per year – $1/day. Through its acquisition of Ezra, Function now offers MRI powered by FDA-cleared AI that takes just 22 minutes and costs $499, making potentially lifesaving advanced scans accessible to more people. The advanced MRI can detect cancers, unruptured aneurysms, endometriosis, signs of stroke, etc., while the CT scan can identify lung cancer plaque in the heart, etc. All data is integrated into a single intelligent interface, giving each member a personalized view of their health and enabling powerfully informed decisions. By turning data into action, Function is redefining what it means to take control of your health.. For more information on Function Health, visit www.functionhealth.com ..

SOURCE Equinox Group