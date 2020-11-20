Equinox Gold Announces Resumption of a Blockade at the Los Filos Mine

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) reports that preparations to restart mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been suspended due to the resumption of the blockade by certain members of the nearby Carrizalillo community. Equinox Gold continues to communicate with these individuals and hopes to achieve a long-term solution that will allow the mine to operate effectively and continue bringing benefits to its employees, contractors, suppliers and community partners.

