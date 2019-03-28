Equinox Gold Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX,OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") on May 1, 2019 commencing at 1:30 pm PT, followed by a corporate update commencing at 2:00 pm PT.

Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast

Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast for the corporate update portion of the meeting to discuss the Company's business strategy and objectives and provide an update on activities underway at the Company's projects. Shareholders who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to join the conference call or webcast and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold's Chairman, CEO and executive team.

Attend in person

Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC

Conference call

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

Meeting Materials

To further its commitment to environmental sustainability and to reduce its printing and mailing costs, Equinox Gold used the Notice and Access process for the delivery of meeting materials for this year's AGM. Under Notice and Access, instead of receiving printed copies of the meeting materials, shareholders receive a Notice and Access notification containing details of the AGM date, location and purpose, as well as information on how they can access the meeting materials electronically. Shareholders with existing instructions on their account to receive printed materials have been mailed a printed copy of the meeting materials. All of the meeting materials can be downloaded from Equinox Gold's website at www.equinoxgold.com and from Equinox Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders may request that printed copies of the meeting materials be mailed to them at no cost by contacting the Company at info@equinoxgold.com or by phone at 1-833-EQX-GOLD (1-833-379-4653) (North America) or +1-604-558-0560 (International).

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

