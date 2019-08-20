Equinox Gold Completes Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of the common shares of the Company at a ratio of five pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). Common shares of the Company will begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing trading symbol at market open. As a result of the Consolidation, shares issuable pursuant to the Company's outstanding options, warrants, restricted share units and other convertible securities will be proportionally adjusted on the same basis.

Equinox Gold completed the Consolidation in order to pursue a dual listing on a U.S. stock exchange. The Consolidation reduced the number of Equinox Gold's outstanding common shares from 566,278,712 common shares to approximately 113,255,742 common shares. No fractional common shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation.

On Behalf of the Board of Equinox Gold Corp.

"Christian Milau"

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". These include statements regarding the Company's intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of the Company's officers and directors. When used in this new release, words such as "will", "would", "subject to", "anticipates", "at which time", "will allow", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events, such as the Company's intention to consolidate its shares in order to pursue a listing on a U.S. stock exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If the Company updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.