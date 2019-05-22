Equinox Gold Sells Elk Gold Property for $10 Million

All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFF) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has sold its Elk Gold Property in British Columbia, Canada to Bayshore Minerals Incorporated ("Bayshore") for total consideration of $10 million paid as follows:

$1 million in cash which was received by Equinox Gold on closing of the sale; and

in cash which was received by Equinox Gold on closing of the sale; and $9 million in a first ranking secured promissory note (the "Promissory Note") payable in annual installments of $3 million commencing two years from closing.

The total amount due under the Promissory Note may be adjusted such that if Bayshore pays a total of $8 million within two years from closing, that will represent full and final payment; or if Bayshore pays a total of $9.5 million within three years from closing, that will represent full and final payment.

Sale of the Elk Gold Property was completed by way of a purchase by Bayshore of the shares of Equinox Gold's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gold Mountain Mining Corporation.

Bayshore is a private, British Columbia based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Elk Gold Property. Bayshore plans to continue to grow its portfolio of gold properties as opportunities arise.

