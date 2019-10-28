Equinox Gold to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on October 30, 2019

NYSE American &

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on October 30, 2019 after market close. A live conference call and webcast will follow on October 31, 2019 commencing at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET), providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of Equinox Gold's executive team.

Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610

International callers: +1 604-638-5340

Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until January 31, 2020.

