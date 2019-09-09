Equinox Gold to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: EQX, OTC: EQXFD) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to list its common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange ("NYSE American") in the United States. Equinox Gold expects its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE American on or about September 16, 2019 under ticker symbol "EQX". Equinox Gold's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "EQX".

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Listing on the NYSE American enhances our already substantial presence in the United States, with both our Mesquite Mine and Castle Mountain project located in southern California. Further, listing on the NYSE American will provide trading flexibility for our U.S.-based and other investors and will increase Equinox Gold's market visibility in the United States and internationally."

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE American, Equinox Gold's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action. Equinox Gold recommends that investors who bought shares on the OTC Markets monitor their accounts to ensure their holdings correctly reflect the new ticker symbol, which may take up to two weeks for some brokerage accounts.

Equinox Gold's warrants will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "EQX.WT" and on the OTC Markets under ticker symbol "EQXWF". Equinox Gold's warrants will not be listed on the NYSE American.

In connection with the planned listing on the NYSE American, the Company has engaged the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. and Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. to assist with initial investor relations activities in the United States. In consideration for the services provided, Equinox Gold will pay Renmark C$7,000 per month for a period of four months and will pay Torrey Hills a fee of US$2,750 per city in which meetings are booked. Neither Renmark nor Torrey Hills has an interest, directly or indirectly, in Equinox Gold or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and growth potential from three wholly-owned gold mines. The Company is producing gold from its Mesquite Gold Mine in California and its Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil, and is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

