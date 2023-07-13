Equinox Hospitality Grows Its Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of $38-Million Property in Marin County, CA

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Hospitality, a premier hotel investment, management, acquisition, and development company, has acquired the Four Points by Sheraton San Rafael Marin County for $38 million. This acquisition marks Equinox's fifth successful addition to its hotel portfolio in the past year.

Equinox Hospitality The hotel boasts the largest outdoor hotel pool in Marin County, CA.

"The potential of this property has always resonated with me, having kept an eye on it for quite some time," said Adam Suleman, principal at Equinox Hospitality. "When it came onto the market, it felt like the perfect alignment of opportunity. Marin County is an affluent market that presents a strong demand for a hotel of this nature due to its supply constraints. The property's strategic location — being at the heart of key sites in Marin, in proximity to San Francisco and Wine Country, and next door to a billion-dollar retail and development zone — lends itself to a wealth of opportunities."

Additionally, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Mount Tamalpais, Muir Woods, and Stinson Beach, the property holds remarkable promise with its robust infrastructure and assortment of amenities. Notably, it boasts the largest outdoor hotel pool in Marin County and offers approximately 6,840 square feet of versatile event space spread across seven ballroom and meeting rooms. The property also includes a generous restaurant and bar space and a charming outdoor seating area.

Equinox Hospitality aims to unlock the latent potential of the property through a thorough renovation and strategic rebranding. The hotel will soon align itself with the growing portfolio of Tribute by Marriott, a brand recognized for its distinguished independent properties. Driving this initiative is a commitment to enrich the guest experience and create an environment that appeals to the local Marin community and visitors from neighboring regions, such as Napa, Sonoma, and San Francisco. The renovation plans will kick off next year.

"Having acquired five unique properties and executed more than $100 million in hotel deal volume in the past year, Equinox is on a determined expansion path," he said. "We are keen on solidifying our presence in existing markets and exploring new promising ones. With an optimistic view on San Francisco's rebound, we aim to expand across the Bay Area. Our strategic partnerships with the major hotel brands continue to bolster our growth, and we remain confident about unearthing valuable opportunities, especially in California and Texas, even amid some uncertainties."

About Equinox Hospitality

Equinox Hospitality is a premier hotel investment, management, acquisition, and development company. Founded by Abdul M. Suleman in 1994, Equinox Hospitality strives to provide exceptional experiences for our guests, while providing an excellent work environment for our staff and obtaining industry leading results in the United States, Europe, and Middle East. For more information about Equinox Hospitality, please visit: www.equinoxhotels.com.

