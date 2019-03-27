Equinox Launches Equinox Hotels At 35 Hudson Yards; Defines New Genre Of Luxury Travel

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Hotels today announced the opening of the first Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards, New York, and launched their online booking platform for room reservations. In addition to bookings going live, Equinox Hotels has also released the first wave of details for the property, including design partners, room features, and guest amenities.

For over twenty-five years, Equinox has pushed the boundaries of the health and fitness landscape across the U.S., Canada and London. As the unquestioned leader in luxury lifestyle, Equinox has architected the 'fitness as lifestyle' movement, with the launch of Equinox Hotels representing a true inflection point in the larger cultural conversation and the dawn of a new era in luxury travel.

Introducing "For Those Who Want It All" to ground its offering, Equinox Hotels embodies the same holistic philosophy as Equinox Fitness Clubs and redefines "luxury" as the ultimate in experience and "travel" as a seamless extension of a life well-lived. Each detail, curated to empower guests with tools that simplify the complex interplay between work, rest, decadence and discipline, is part of a connected 360-degree lifestyle travel experience. From a room envisioned top to bottom for sleep as a non-negotiable, to fitness fueled by the world's top talent and culinary offerings that feed every need, Equinox Hotels was conceived as a place where compromise simply doesn't exist. Built to inspire a community of like-minded individuals and anchored by fitness and culture, the brand is for those who, in pursuit of their own maximum potential, want to rest and play as hard as they train and work.

In line with a global vision for the brand, future Equinox Hotels are now confirmed for key international gateway cities including Los Angeles, Santa Clara, CA, Seattle, Chicago and Houston with several other sites under development.

"The philosophy, 'It's not fitness, it's life" has grounded Equinox—and fueled a cultural movement—for more than 25 years, and now we're introducing Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of our brand promise," said Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman, Managing Partner, Equinox. "Steeped with deep knowledge of how to cater 24/7 to the high performance needs of the most discerning community, we are a company that has always seen the world differently and defined trends rather than following them. Everything we've done to this point has given us true license to enter hospitality and chart its future with a completely fresh, uniquely 'Equinox' experience and point of view."

"In hospitality, lifestyle hotels have grown up and luxury hotels have gotten younger in their outlook and experience. Now, as health becomes the new wealth, Equinox is uniquely positioned to define an emerging category that is disrupting the entire industry. Equinox is the market leader and authority on fitness as lifestyle, and we are bringing our decades of experience to create the ultimate high performance luxury lifestyle hotels," said Chris Norton, CEO, Equinox Hotels. "Redefining the concept of luxury as the ultimate in experience, we are uniquely qualified to deliver what this new consumer wants, encompassing world-class service and design with unparalleled fitness offerings."

Hudson Yards was selected as the site for the first Equinox Hotel because it's emblematic of the future of New York City. Poised to be the new epicenter of culture, arts and culinary for high performers across the globe, Hudson Yards will be anchored by Equinox Hotels as a destination for visitors and locals alike. With interior spaces by David Rockwell/Rockwell Group and exterior spaces by Ken Smith Workshop and Rockwell Group and building design by David Childs/SOM, the property, with its arrival experience set in a private plaza at 35 Hudson Yards, will feature 212 rooms, including 48 suites, as well as a Joyce Wang-designed Equinox Fitness Club and Spa.

Amenities will further anchor a high performance lifestyle offering with the largest-ever-built 60,000-square foot Equinox Fitness Club, as well as E by Equinox, the brand's most personalized portfolio offering, featuring an elevated approach to holistic health with emphasis on a bespoke hospitality experience for each member. Hotel Guests, who become Equinox Fitness Clubs members for the duration of their stay, have access to a comprehensive Equinox Hudson Yards experience including signature group fitness classes, private Pilates, personal training services, performance-driven spa, 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot & cold plunge pools, outdoor leisure pool and terrace with culinary concept from renowned restaurateur, Stephen Starr, as well as a SoulCycle on the ground floor.

Equinox Hotels' digital experience is anchored with purpose and personalization in mind. The club and hotel are seamlessly connected on this platform, fueling anticipatory service and removing obstacles from the guest journey upon arrival. Intuitive controls speed up and streamline the guest needs from check-in to room service, while the Equinox Fitness Clubs app connects to ensure guests can book group fitness, personal training and other club amenities on-demand.

Following a belief that sleep is everything, and ensuring a commitment to owning sleep like no other hotel before, Equinox Hotels designed rooms as the ultimate sleep chamber featuring total soundproofing and a total-blackout window system. The beds use CocoMat all natural fiber mattresses that perfectly adapt to any shape and form, and utilize a Scandinavian technique of two separate duvets that enable temperature regulation.

The expansive Spa offering emphasizes recovery and was conceived to serve as a central pillar within Equinox's holistic philosophy on high performance living. Crafted collaboratively by movement performance, body, and skincare experts and backed by Equinox's proprietary Health Advisory Board, the Spa emphasizes recovery-based treatments that feature the latest in science-grounded technology, as well as timeless regeneration and relaxation techniques.

The hotel will feature a restaurant and bar by Restaurateur Stephen Starr featuring an 8,000 square-foot outdoor terrace with views over Manhattan and the Hudson River. Guests can expect a food and drink experience that excites, indulges, and restores in equal measure, never restrictive but always thoughtful. Menus will be ingredient-driven and designed to balance flavor and fuel with equal measure, and will be available to guests in-room, in social spaces and in the restaurant itself, meeting the high performance traveler across the guest journey.

In-room dining provides guests with everything they need to fuel their days, from high-performance breakfasts and nourishing dinners to nutritious performance kits, special sleep-promoting items and next-level snacks in the comprehensive mini bar. Designed in collaboration with the experts on Equinox's Health Advisory Board, the menu goes beyond food, with guests also having access to in-room, on-demand IV vitamin drips for an extra boost of energy or hydration.

To celebrate our booking platform going live, guests who book via the hotel website can access a choice of one of the following complimentary: a 1-hour Personal Training session, SoulCycle class, or spa treatment. www.equinox-hotels.com

About EQUINOX:

IT'S NOT FITNESS. IT'S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating 99 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. In 2019, Equinox will unveil Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

About Rockwell Group:

Based in New York with a satellite office in Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, and led by David and partners Shawn Sullivan and Greg Keffer, the 250-person firm merges theater, performance and architecture to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Projects include Union Square Cafe (New York); Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide; Warner Music Group (Los Angeles); W Hotels (New York, Nashville, Paris, Madrid, Suzhou, Singapore and Vieques); The Shed (Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Lead Architect, Rockwell Group, Collaborating Architect); the restoration of the Hayes Theater for Second Stage (New York); NeueHouse (New York and Hollywood); TED Theater (Vancouver); and set designs for She Loves Me, Kinky Boots, and the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park. Honors and recognition include 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com.

About Hudson Yards:

Hudson Yards is the largest private real estate development in the history of the United States and the largest development in New York City since Rockefeller Center. The site will include more than 18 million square feet of commercial and residential space, more than 100 shops, a collection of restaurants, approximately 4,000 residences, The Shed, New York's first arts center to commission new work across the performing arts, visual arts, and popular culture, 14 acres of public open space, a 750-seat public school and an Equinox Hotel® with more than 200 rooms—all offering unparalleled amenities for residents, employees and guests. The development of Hudson Yards will create more than 23,000 construction jobs. Hudson Yards will also have a substantial economic impact on the New York City economy. Once fully operational, the development will contribute nearly $19 billion annually to New York City's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), accounting for 2.5 percent of the citywide GDP. It will also contribute nearly $500 million annually in City taxes. Companies and buildings at Hudson Yards will bring 55,752 direct jobs to the new West Side neighborhood.

