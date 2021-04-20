Equinox Launches New Website Featuring Open Source Library Products, Services, and Education

DULUTH, Ga., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox Open Library Initiative, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its newly designed website https://www.equinoxOLI.org, featuring open source library products, services, and educational resources. Equinox Open Library Initiative, the successor to Equinox Software, Inc., celebrates 15 years as a small business delivering "Extraordinary Service. Exceptional Value" to libraries worldwide. Equinox provides innovative open source software for libraries and consortia of all types, serving academic, public, school, corporate, cultural, and government organizations. The new website serves as the central place for current news from Equinox, information about open source library software, including Evergreen, Koha, Fulfillment, and CORAL, and details and announcements regarding Equinox's grants, programs, and community events.

"When you choose Equinox, you're choosing a mission-driven small business with a proven record of technical expertise and outstanding service," said Lisa Carlucci, Executive Director. "As we launch the new website and celebrate this important milestone, we are deeply grateful to the libraries, consortia, and community partners who have trusted Equinox to provide best-in-class library technologies."

In addition to open source products, Equinox offers library consulting, training, and technology services. Consulting topics include workflow analysis, process improvement, consortial policy evaluation and management, web design, custom training sessions and workshops, IT services and support, and data services.

"Our new website highlights our services and programs contributing to library open source software and infrastructure," said Galen Charlton, Implementation and IT Manager at Equinox. "We hope that libraries and community members find it useful as a hub for finding open source resources and learning more about Equinox."

About Equinox Open Library Initiative

Equinox Open Library Initiative provides innovative open source software for libraries of all types and delivers extraordinary service at exceptional value. As the successor to Equinox Software, Inc., Equinox Open Library Initiative builds upon more than a decade of trusted service and technical expertise, providing consulting services, software development, hosting, training, and support for Evergreen ILS, Koha ILS, and other open source library software. To learn more, please visit https://www.equinoxOLI.org. For Equinox Library Services Canada, please visit https://www.equinoxOLI.ca.

