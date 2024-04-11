Equinox Partners with Function Health to Bring Comprehensive Lab Testing to the Forefront of High-Performance Living

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox , the authority in high-performance luxury living, today announced an exclusive, groundbreaking partnership with Function Health , the first health platform that includes over 100 comprehensive lab tests for understanding your entire body. Together, they are introducing a paradigm shift in approaching health optimization that integrates visible physical achievements with crucial, yet often overlooked internal health markers.

Since Function Health's 2023 beta launch, hundreds of thousands of people have sought out its proactive approach to gain the deepest understanding of their health. Including a comprehensive suite of advanced lab tests, Function Health goes beyond traditional healthcare, providing personalized, actionable insights to empower individuals to take full control of their health. Particularly for women, understanding biomarkers and hormonal balance is critical for obtaining a clear picture of what's happening inside their bodies, making Function Health's approach especially powerful for female members.

Together with Function Health, Equinox's elite Coachx trainers will develop a revolutionary program designed to unlock the peaks of human potential based on each individual's unique biological data. Equinox members will soon have access to personalized health data that provides a detailed overview of their health—and healthspan—and access a customized, performance-driven program to help them achieve extraordinary results.

"We are ushering in the next chapter of healthspan and longevity with the partnership between Equinox and Function Health," said Julia Klim, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Equinox. "This partnership represents a new era in personalized, performance-driven health, integrating the highest standards in personal training with cutting-edge research and data across nutrition and regeneration."

"The Function and Equinox partnership is a historical moment where health breaks out of the doctor's office and extends beyond the fitness club," stated Mark Hyman M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function Health and newest member of the Equinox Health Advisory Board. "By combining Equinox's expertise with Function Health's 100+ lab test approach, we're unlocking a level of health and fitness that surpasses even what top doctors and biohackers can access."

ABOUT EQUINOX

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

ABOUT FUNCTION HEALTH

Function is the first health platform to include 100+ lab tests, helping individuals understand their whole body—from heart and hormones to thyroid, nutrients, toxins, autoimmunity, immunity, and beyond. Unlike traditional comprehensive testing, which is often costly, inaccessible, and reactively, Function offers these 100+ lab tests along with detailed and actionable insights from the world's top doctors at just $499 per year, with no hidden costs, surprise bills, or insurance involved. This is five times more lab testing than what most primary care provides, which typically includes a rough average of 19 lab tests, missing critical parts of your health. All results and insights are continuously tracked and securely stored in Function's platform, allowing individuals to uncover trends and watch health transformations over time. Since launching in beta in 2023, Function has amassed 35,000+ members and 150,000+ people have joined the waitlist. For more information, visit www.functionhealth.com .

